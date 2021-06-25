Twitter Blocks Ravi Shankar Prasad's Account Alleging Violation Of US Copyright Act

June 25, 2021
The minister slammed Twitter calling the action as being arbitrary and gross violation of IT rules.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 June 2021, Last Updated at 5:15 pm
Ravi Shankar Prasad
File Photo
Twitter on Friday blocked IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's account for one hour alleging violation of the US Copyright Act.

The minister slammed Twitter calling the action as being arbitrary and gross violation of IT rules.

Prasad in a series of posts on another social media platform Koo said that Twitter's action is in gross violation of IT rules, as the platform had failed to give prior notice before denying access to his account.

The account was subsequently unblocked after a warning.

Confronting Twitter, Prasad said it was apparent that his statements calling out the high handedness and arbitrary actions of the microblogging platform, particularly sharing clips of interviews to TV channels and the powerful impact had "clearly ruffled its feathers".

"Friends! Something highly peculiar happened today. Twitter denied access to my account for almost an hour on the alleged ground that there was a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA and subsequently they allowed me to access the account," Prasad said.

 The blocking of the IT Minister's Twitter account comes at a time when the US digital giant has been engaged in a tussle with the Indian government over the new social media rules.

The government has slammed Twitter for deliberate defiance and failure to comply with the country's new IT rules, which has led to the microblogging platform losing its intermediary status in India and becoming liable for users posting any unlawful content.

(PTI inputs)

