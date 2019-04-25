﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  TMC Candidate Mahua Moitra Faces Sexist Remarks, EC Urged To Take Action

TMC Candidate Mahua Moitra Faces Sexist Remarks, EC Urged To Take Action

Earlier, the Election Commission had served a show cause notice to the Bharatiya Janata Party district President of Nadia, Mahadev Sarkar, for derogatory remarks.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 April 2019
TMC Candidate Mahua Moitra Faces Sexist Remarks, EC Urged To Take Action
Trinamool Congress Candidate Mahua Moitra faced sexist remarks.
Twitter
TMC Candidate Mahua Moitra Faces Sexist Remarks, EC Urged To Take Action
outlookindia.com
2019-04-25T17:50:52+0530

The Supreme Court Thursday directed the Election Commission to take appropriate action against BJP workers for passing sexist remarks against Trinamool candidate, Mahua Moitra during an election campaign in West Bengal.

A bench comprising of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Deepak Gupta, and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, directed the poll panel to act against BJP leaders for passing "sexually coloured remarks" in their election speeches against  Trinamool's candidate from the Krishna Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

The apex court also accepted the fact she raised in her plea that only 48 hours were left for the election campaign to end for the fourth phase, and the poll body should act on her complaint as soon as possible.

Earlier, the Election Commission had served a show cause notice to the Bharatiya Janata Party district President of Nadia, Mahadev Sarkar, for derogatory remarks.

After watching a video of Sarkar making sexist remarks on Moitra, the Commission took  strong objection  and  asked the BJP leader to clarify why he had made such remarks against a rival candidate.

IANS

 

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ranjan Gogoi West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Trinamool Congress (TMC) BJP Sexism Election Commission Supreme Court National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Major Cyclone Likely To Cross Tamil Nadu, Warns IMD
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters