Setting An Example Of Humanity, Villagers In Kerala Rescue Newborn Baby From Garbage Dump

January 05, 2021
Corona
The infant, fully dressed up, was found abandoned by unknown persons in the garbage dump behind a house.

PTI 05 January 2021
A one-day-old baby boy was rescued from a garbage heap near Nadakkal in this south Kerala district early Tuesday.

The infant, fully dressed up, was found abandoned by unknown persons in the garbage dump behind a house.

The inmates of the house came to know about the presence of the child after he cried non-stop in the early morning.

After being informed by them, police rushed to the spot and shifted the infant to the nearby Parippally Medical College.

"The baby is healthy and doing well. He is weighing three kg. As of now, there is no clue as to who abandoned the infant.

We have registered a case and investigation is on," a police officer said.

The police also informed the Child Welfare Committee, which would soon take over the protection of the baby.  

