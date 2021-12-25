Rajasthan: Indian Air Force’s MiG-21 Plane Crashes In Jaisalmer, Pilot Killed

A MiG-21 plane of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer Friday night during a training sortie and the pilot was killed.

The pilot killed in action was Wing Commander Harshit Sinha, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

The plane crashed in the Desert National Park area under the Sam police station, Jaisalmer SP Ajay Singh told PTI.

The SP said local police reached the spot.

The IAF said on Twitter, “This evening, around 8.30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie.”

It added that an inquiry “is being ordered”.

An inquiry is being ordered. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 24, 2021

“With deep sorrow, IAF conveys the sad demise of Wing Commander Harshit Sinha in the flying accident this evening and stands firmly with the family of the braveheart,” it stated.

Sam police station SHO Dalpat Singh said the plane crashed in sand dunes near Sudasari.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness, who lives in a hamlet near the Desert National Park, said he saw the plane burst into flames. He claimed the plane caught fire before hitting the ground.

Jaisalmer collector Ashish Modi and Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh reached the spot.