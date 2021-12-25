Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Rajasthan: Indian Air Force’s MiG-21 Plane Crashes In Jaisalmer, Pilot Killed

Rajasthan: A MiG-21 plane of the Indian Air Force crashed in Jaisalmer in which Wing Commander Harshit Sinha was killed, the officials said.

Rajasthan: Indian Air Force’s MiG-21 Plane Crashes In Jaisalmer, Pilot Killed
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan. (File photo-Representational image) | PTI

Trending

Rajasthan: Indian Air Force’s MiG-21 Plane Crashes In Jaisalmer, Pilot Killed
outlookindia.com
2021-12-25T08:59:36+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 8:59 am

A MiG-21 plane of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer Friday night during a training sortie and the pilot was killed.

The pilot killed in action was Wing Commander Harshit Sinha, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

The plane crashed in the Desert National Park area under the Sam police station, Jaisalmer SP Ajay Singh told PTI.

The SP said local police reached the spot.

The IAF said on Twitter, “This evening, around 8.30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie.”

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

It added that an inquiry “is being ordered”.

“With deep sorrow, IAF conveys the sad demise of Wing Commander Harshit Sinha in the flying accident this evening and stands firmly with the family of the braveheart,” it stated.

Sam police station SHO Dalpat Singh said the plane crashed in sand dunes near Sudasari.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness, who lives in a hamlet near the Desert National Park, said he saw the plane burst into flames. He claimed the plane caught fire before hitting the ground.

 Jaisalmer collector Ashish Modi and Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh reached the spot.

Tags

PTI New Delhi Jaipur Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Crash Rajasthan Pilot Killed National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out In Shopian’s Chowgam Village

Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out In Shopian’s Chowgam Village

Review Of The Reluctant Mother: A Story No One Wants To Tell By Zehra Naqvi

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sought Modus Vivendi Equally Based On 'Mutual Respect, Mutual Interest' With China: MEA S Jaishankar

Ludhiana Blast | Man Killed In Explosion Believed To Be The Bomber, Ex-Cop : Reports

Ludhiana Blast | Centre Won't Allow Situation To Exacerbate In Punjab: Hardeep Singh Puri

Delhi HC Urges People To Stick To Covid-Appropriate Behavior Ahead Of Christmas, New Year

Covid-19: Delhi Logs 180 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In A Day, Highest In 6 Months

Omicron India Cases Touch 358 : Night Curfews, Christmas Cancelled

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from India

Mumbai Press Club To Award Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui 'Journalist Of The Year' Posthumously

Mumbai Press Club To Award Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui 'Journalist Of The Year' Posthumously

Govt Cautions People Against Lowering Guard As World Witnesses 4th Covid Surge

Govt Cautions People Against Lowering Guard As World Witnesses 4th Covid Surge

Gujarat: Boiler Blast At Chemical Factory Kills 4 In Vadodara, 11 Injured

Gujarat: Boiler Blast At Chemical Factory Kills 4 In Vadodara, 11 Injured

Cloth Masks No Match For Omicron: Your Guide To Choosing The Right Face Cover

Cloth Masks No Match For Omicron: Your Guide To Choosing The Right Face Cover

Read More from Outlook

Tyranny Under AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Tyranny Under AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Riathung Ngullie / The excuse of ‘mistaken identity’ is a double-edged sword. If the Army can use it to justify fake encounters, can the Nagas too?

Clamour For Repeal Of AFSPA Is Ill-informed Of Ground Reality

Clamour For Repeal Of AFSPA Is Ill-informed Of Ground Reality

Lt Gen (retd) Subrata Saha / Contrary to popular perception, the law has necessary checks and balances. And the Army needs it to be effective in conflict zones.

Wrestling Yearender 2021: Olympic Glory, Heartbreak & Murder Story

Wrestling Yearender 2021: Olympic Glory, Heartbreak & Murder Story

Soumitra Bose / Vinesh Phogat's disappointment in Tokyo 2020 was offset by medals from Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia but Sushil Kumar ended up in jail.

AFSPA In Manipur: A Horror Story Of Civilian Lives Crushed Under Military Jackboots

AFSPA In Manipur: A Horror Story Of Civilian Lives Crushed Under Military Jackboots

Chitra Ahanthem / The Northeastern state of Manipur has suffered for decades due to wanton use of military might under AFSPA that renders fundamental right of a citizen meaningless.

Advertisement