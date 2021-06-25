June 25, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Pregnant Women Can Be Vaccinated Against Covid -19, Says ICMR

Pregnant Women Can Be Vaccinated Against Covid -19, Says ICMR

More data needed to decide whether children can be inoculated, says ICMR chief

Outlook Web Bureau 25 June 2021, Last Updated at 9:51 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Pregnant Women Can Be Vaccinated Against Covid -19, Says ICMR
Vaccination is useful in pregnant women and it should be given, says ICMR
Pregnant Women Can Be Vaccinated Against Covid -19, Says ICMR
outlookindia.com
2021-06-25T21:51:50+05:30

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Balram Bharagava on Friday said that pregnant women can be vaccinated against Covid-19.

But, he said that more data needs to be available to decide whether children can be inoculated against the disease.

During a press conference, the ICMR chief said, "The health ministry has given guidelines that they (anti-Covid vaccine) can be given to pregnant women. We have also demonstrated from our ICMR PregCovid registry that vaccination is useful in pregnant women and it should be given."

He was asked a question on vaccination of children and pregnant women.

On whether COVID-19 shots can be administered to children is still a debatable question, until enough data is available, Bharagava said, adding that there is only one country in the world, the US, which is administering vaccines to children at the moment.

Whether very small children will ever need a vaccine is still a question, he said.

"Till such time we have more  data available on vaccination of children we will not be in a position to vaccinate children at large. However, we have started a study on children between 2-18 years and we should have the results of that by September- October so that we can make some decision," Bharagava said.

However, international literature and experts are still debating on whether children need to be inoculated, he said.

"In the US we have seen some complications with vaccines among children," Bharagava said. 

(PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Congress Needed For Any Opposition Alliance, Collective Leadership Necessary: Pawar

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi India Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) Covid Second Wave COVID-19 Coronavirus Pregnancy COVID-19 Vaccine National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos