PM Modi To Assess Preparations To Deal With Cyclone Tauktae

May 15, 2021
Poshan
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said on Friday that the depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' on May 17.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 May 2021, Last Updated at 10:30 am
Top officers from across government departments, including the National Disaster Management Authority, will attend the meeting.
PTI
outlookindia.com
2021-05-15T10:30:33+05:30
In order to review preparations to deal with impending Cyclone Tauktae Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an important meeting on Saturday, government sources said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said on Friday that the depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" on May 17 and cross the Gujarat coast a day later.

Top officers from across government departments, including the National Disaster Management Authority, will attend the meeting, they said.

The weather condition has intensified into a deep depression. It is very likely to further intensify into cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' by Saturday morning and very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday night, it had said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked 53 teams to tackle possible after effects of Cyclone 'Tauktae' that is developing in the Arabian Sea.

(With PTI inputs.)

