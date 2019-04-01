﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  PM Modi To Address Poll Rally For BJP-Shiv Sena In Maharashtra Today

PM Modi To Address Poll Rally For BJP-Shiv Sena In Maharashtra Today

All the 10 candidates of the BJP-Sena alliance will be present at the meeting

Outlook Web Bureau 01 April 2019
PM Modi To Address Poll Rally For BJP-Shiv Sena In Maharashtra Today
PM Narendra Modi
File Photo
PM Modi To Address Poll Rally For BJP-Shiv Sena In Maharashtra Today
outlookindia.com
2019-04-01T09:51:19+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Wardha on Monday to campaign for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance candidates in Vidarbha region.

The meeting will begin at 11 am at Swavalambi ground Maharashtra's Wardha, BJP sources said.

All the 10 candidates of the BJP-Sena alliance will be present at the meeting, they said.

The candidates include Union ministers Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur) and Hansraj Ahir (Chandrapur), Krupal Tumane (Ramtek), Ramdas Tadas (Wardha), Ashok Nete (Gadchiroli), Bhavana Gawali (Yavatmal-Washim), Anand Adsul (Amravati), Sanjay Dhotre (Akola), Sunil Mendhe (Bhandara Gondia) and Pratap Jadhao (Buldhana).

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will also attend the meeting. 

Modi is also scheduled to address another public meeting in Gondia on April 3.

Seven constituencies in Vidarbha are going to polls on April 11 while the remaining three will have polling on April 18.

(PTI)

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Nitin Gadkari Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections BJP Politics Shiv Sena National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : LS Election Update: Infighting In NCP; Party Slipping From Sharad Pawar's Grip, Says PM Modi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters