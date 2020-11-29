PM Modi On 'Mann Ki Baat': Farmers Got New Opportunities With New Laws

While addressing the nation in his 71st episode of the monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, that the new farm laws have brought new opportunities for the farmers and the centre is "committed to their welfare".

He said, "Parliament has recently has passed farm reform laws after rigorous brainstorming. These reforms have not only broken shackles of farmers but have also given new rights and opportunities to them."

Speaking about World Heritage week, he said that it provides a great opportunity for culture lovers to go back to the old times.

PM Modi said the culture and scripture of the country have always been a centre for attraction for the entire world.

Prime Minister urged educational institutions to adopt new, innovative methods and creative platforms for engagement with alumni.

In his address, he also said that Idol of goddess Annapurna, stolen in 1913 from Varanasi, is being brought back to India from Canada.

