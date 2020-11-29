November 29, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  PM Modi On 'Mann Ki Baat': Farmers Got New Opportunities With New Laws

PM Modi On 'Mann Ki Baat': Farmers Got New Opportunities With New Laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki baat'.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PM Modi On 'Mann Ki Baat': Farmers Got New Opportunities With New Laws
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PTI
PM Modi On 'Mann Ki Baat': Farmers Got New Opportunities With New Laws
outlookindia.com
2020-11-29T11:49:06+05:30

While addressing the nation in his  71st episode of the monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, that the new farm laws have brought new opportunities for the farmers and the centre is "committed to their welfare".

He said, "Parliament has recently has passed farm reform laws after rigorous brainstorming. These reforms have not only broken shackles of farmers but have also given new rights and opportunities to them."

Speaking about World Heritage week, he said that it provides a great opportunity for culture lovers to go back to the old times.

PM Modi said the culture and scripture of the country have always been a centre for attraction for the entire world.

Prime Minister urged educational institutions to adopt new, innovative methods and creative platforms for engagement with alumni.

In his address, he also said that Idol of goddess Annapurna, stolen in 1913 from Varanasi, is being brought back to India from Canada.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

In BJP's Vision, Adivasis And Dalit Should Not Have Access To Education: Rahul Gandhi

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos