﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  People Rejected Dynasty Politics, Congress Still Wants Rahul, Sonia To Lead: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

People Rejected Dynasty Politics, Congress Still Wants Rahul, Sonia To Lead: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan sys the BJP has set an example as its leaders grow in the party naturally, while the Congress is unable to move beyond a family.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
People Rejected Dynasty Politics, Congress Still Wants Rahul, Sonia To Lead: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks to ANI. (ANI)
People Rejected Dynasty Politics, Congress Still Wants Rahul, Sonia To Lead: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
outlookindia.com
2019-08-11T10:59:56+0530
Also Read

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said dynasty politics was rejected in the last general elections, but the Congress did not learn from it and still wants Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to lead the party.

Chouhan said the BJP has set an example as its leaders grow in the party naturally, while the Congress is unable to move beyond a family.

"The Congress party is not willing to learn. It is surprising that the CWC still wants Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to lead the party," the BJP vice-president said told reporters here.

In a resolution, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday appointed Sonia Gandhi the interim party chief till the AICC elects a regular president.

Chauhan, a former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, said political parties governed by dynasty, family and caste politics were defeated everywhere including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the general elections.

People have also rejected the politics of appeasement in West Bengal, he said adding that people chose nationalism and development.

The Congress party should choose a leader through a democratic process and if it fails to do so, no one can save the party, Chauhan claimed.

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Shivraj Singh Chouhan New Delhi Madhya Pradesh Congress Congress Working Committee (CWC) National
Next Story : It Was A Tough Call To Make: Suresh Raina On His Knee Surgery
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters