﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  NIA Raids 3 Places In Kerala Amid Probe Into ISIS Module

NIA Raids 3 Places In Kerala Amid Probe Into ISIS Module

The NIA said in a statement that it carried out the searches at the houses of three suspects in Kerala as part of its investigation into the ISIS Kasaragod module case.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 April 2019
NIA Raids 3 Places In Kerala Amid Probe Into ISIS Module
The NIA carried out searches at 3 locations in Kerala as part of the agency's probe into an ISIS module in Kasaragod district of the state
Representational Image
NIA Raids 3 Places In Kerala Amid Probe Into ISIS Module
outlookindia.com
2019-04-28T20:02:21+0530

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sunday conducted searches at three places in Kerala as part of its investigation into the ISIS Kasaragod module case.

The probe agency said in a statement that it carried out the searches at the houses of three suspects -- two in Kasaragod and one in Palakkad.

"These persons are suspected to have links with some of the accused persons in the said case who had exited India to join the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS/Daish," the NIA said in a statement.

It said that mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, pen drives, diaries with handwritten notes in Arabic and Malayalam, DVDs and books of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, besides untitled DVDs, CDs with religious speeches, books of Syed Kutheb were seized during the searches.

"Digital devices will be forensically examined and analysed," the agency said, adding the three suspects are being questioned.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kerala ISIS Terrorism NIA - National Investigation Agency Security National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : IPL 2019, DC Vs RCB: Virat Kohli Laughs Off Caught Behind Appeal, Engages In Intense Argument With Ishant Sharma And Rishabh Pant – WATCH
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters