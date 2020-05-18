<em>'Marenge To Wahin Jaa Kar Jahan Par Zindagi Hai'</em>: Gulzar Pens Poignant Poem On Migrants

The long highways are teemed with caravans of migrants, who have left the desolated cities and are heading home -- barefooted, bundled into the trucks or on bicycles. Many of them have not made it to home: the hunger or the sheer misfortune has been fatal. But thousands of them are still trudging the desolate roads.



Indian lyricist, poet and author, Gulzar, pens downs a poignant poem on the plight of the migrant workers.

