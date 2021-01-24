Man With 56 Inch-Chest Doesn’t Dare Address China By Name: Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi

Also read Congress Will Reconceptualise GST If Elected To Power: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that despite reports emerging about China occupying Indian territory, the man with the "56 inch-chest" was missing in action.

In an apparent reference to Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi also claimed that the former did not have the courage to take on China and claimed that Modi was scared to utter the neighbouring country’s name.

While addressing a meeting in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur and in neighbouring Erode, the Congress leader repeated his charge that Modi governed the country for just five or six business people.

Rahul Gandhi is currently on a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu to campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls scheduled to be held in April-May this year.

Rahul also claimed that the central government does not work for the benefit of the nation’s farmers, labourers or the small and medium enterprises.

"For the first time, the Indian people can see that Chinese troops have occupied Indian territory. As we speak today, thousands of Chinese troops are occupying our territory and the man with a 56-inch chest cannot even say the word China. That is the reality of our country," he said.

Taking forward his 'Tamil language and culture' pitch to connect with the people of the state and attack the BJP, the Congress MP said he wanted to be a soldier of the Tamil people in Delhi and reiterated that he would not allow the Saffron party to disregard Tamil culture.

Gandhi, who also addressed people from his vehicle at some places during a roadshow, accused the BJP of trying to impose one culture one and language on the people and relegate Tamil to a secondary position.

"I understand, accept and respect the Tamil spirit and culture. I am not going to allow the Prime Minister and the BJP to disrespect the Tamil people no matter what," he said.

India is home to many diverse cultures, religions and languages... "it is the nation's strength. It is our duty to protect ever single language, culture and religion in this country," he said.

In a veiled attack on Modi's monthly radio programme, the top Congress leader said his Tamil Nadu visit was not to tell people his 'Mann Ki Baat,' or advise them on what they should do but to listen to them, understand their problems and help resolve them.

He said the rest of the country could learn a lot from Tamil Nadu’s history and language.

Waving at people from his car at key intersections, the Congress leader also got off the vehicle and shook hands with people waiting on the roadside at several junctions.

He was accorded a warm welcome by party workers who played traditional music. While many presented him shawls, some showered rose petals on him.

An elderly woman applied 'Vibuthi' (sacred ash) on his forehead as a mark of blessings and several took 'selfies' with him.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine