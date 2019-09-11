﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  LeT Militant Killed In Encounter In Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

LeT Militant Killed In Encounter In Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

The militant, identified as Asif, was killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore.

IANS 11 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
LeT Militant Killed In Encounter In Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore
A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore.
File Photo
LeT Militant Killed In Encounter In Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore
outlookindia.com
2019-09-11T12:11:22+0530

A militant was gunned down by security forces in the Sopore district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, two days after police busted a module of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the valley.

The militant was gunned down following a brief shootout, said Jammu and Kashmir police.

Police said the militant, identified as Asif, belonged to the proscribed Pakistan-backed terror outfit LeT and was active in the valley.

On September 9, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Army and other security forces including the Central Reserve Police Force had arrested eight militants from the Sopore region after busting a terror module of the LeT.

Javaid Iqbal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sopore district, said the men had hatched a conspiracy to print posters threatening locals against venturing out of their homes, either for trade, travel, schools or offices. They used to distribute these posters for circulation in local villages.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
IANS J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Kashmir Lashkar-e-Taiba Jammu and kashmir Terrorists Encounters National
Next Story : Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo Shines For Portugal; England, France Hammer Minnows
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters