Karnataka Crisis: All Congress Ministers May Resign If Needed, Says Deputy CM Parameshwara

In a bid to save the year-old coalition government, the Congress ministers are ready to resign for the sake of accommodating rebel legislators in the cabinet, said Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara on Monday.

"All of us (Congress Ministers) may resign to accommodate our rebel legislators in the cabinet. If my party asks me to resign, I will. The party will take a decision," Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru.

In the 34-member cabinet, 22 are Congress Ministers, including Parameshwara, while 10 belong to the coalition ally Janata Dal-Secular, including Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and one from the regional outfit KPJP and an Independent.

About 10 Congress rebel legislators have resigned along with three rebel JD-S lawmakers on Saturday, expressing lack of confidence in the government.

Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar is, however, yet to decide on the resignations as the rebels handover their letters to Kumar's secretary in his office.

Meanwhile, Congress ministers and party's state leaders are holding parleys at Parameshwara's residence in the city on devising strategies to pacify the rebels to withdraw their resignations.

"Whatever we have to do in the interest of the party and the coalition government, we will do, said Parameshwara before the breakfast meeting.

