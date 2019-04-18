﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  For 'Modi Ji Ki Sena' Remark, Election Commission Lets Off Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi With A Warning

For 'Modi Ji Ki Sena' Remark, Election Commission Lets Off Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi With A Warning

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, a Union Minister and a BJP leader, had used the phrase 'Modiji ki sena' or Modi's army while addressing an election rally in Rampur on April 3

Outlook Web Bureau 18 April 2019
For '<em>Modi Ji Ki Sena</em>' Remark, Election Commission Lets Off Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi With A Warning
The Election Commission has let off BJP leader and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi with a warning for his 'Modi ji ki sena' remarks
File Photo
For 'Modi Ji Ki Sena' Remark, Election Commission Lets Off Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi With A Warning
outlookindia.com
2019-04-18T16:37:18+0530

Minority Affairs Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was let off by the Election Commission with a light rap for his 'Modiji ki sena' remark and the poll panel "warned" him against using the armed forces for political propaganda.

It also asked him to be "careful in the future" with his utterances.

Addressing an election rally in Rampur on April 3, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had used the phrase 'Modiji ki sena' or Modi's army.

State election authorities had issued him a show cause notice. In his response, the minister had agreed that he had used the phrase.

"The Commission ... hereby warns Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to desist from using the references to defence forces for political propaganda and to be careful in future," the order read.

It reminded the BJP leader of its March 19 instruction asking politicians "to desist from using any reference to defence forces in their political campaign/propaganda".

A similar remark by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earned him the ire of the poll panel on April 5. He too was asked to be careful in future with his utterances.

PTI

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Delhi Election Commission Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Politics BJP National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Next-Gen Hyundai ix25 Previews 2020 Hyundai Creta
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters