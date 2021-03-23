Farmers Will Soon Sell Crops Outside Parliament: Bharatiya Kisan Union Leader Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said that the farmers protesting the Centre’s new agriculture legislations will soon sell their crops outside the Delhi collectorate, Assembly and Parliament.

The farmer leader made the announcement while addressing a kisan mahapanchayat in Jaipur’s Vidhyadhar Nagar on Tuesday.

“We will sell our crops outside the Assembly, collectorate and also outside Parliament since the prime minister said that we can sell them anywhere and everywhere in the country,” Tikait said reasserting that there was no better place for farmers to sell crops other than outside Parliament.

Tikait, at the moment, is busy traveling across the country to garner support for the farmers’ agitation. On Monday he had addressed a farmers’ rally in Bengaluru.

Claiming that the agitation has spread to different cities across the country, Tikait made a pitch for communal harmony.

“The only way we can save our country is to make sure that when we raise slogans of ‘Jai Ram’ and ‘Jai Bhim’ we should also raise slogans of ‘Allahu Akbar’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’. If not, our country will sink,” he said.

He also urged the people of Rajasthan to take part in the next farmers’ tractor rally and support the agitation wholeheartedly.

“Wake up! Now it's your turn to reach Delhi when the BKU announces its next protest. Time has come to gherao New Delhi once again”, the farmer leader said addressing a mahapanchayat in Jaipur.

Raja Ram Meel, president of the Jat Mahasabha and convenor of the mahapanchayat said, “The BJP government is planning to loot our country by handing over the agriculture sector to industrialists. Therefore, to create wide awareness among the people, we need countrywide protests.”

Prior to this, Tikait addressed rallys in 11 other districts of the state such as Hanumangarh, Ganganagar, Jodhpur etc.

