Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Farm Laws Repealed: At Ghazipur Border, Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm

The farmers are not-committal at Ghazipur border to when they would return back to their homes.

Farm Laws Repealed: At Ghazipur Border, Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against the Center's new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. | PTI

Trending

Farm Laws Repealed: At Ghazipur Border, Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm
outlookindia.com
2021-11-19T17:20:14+05:30
Vikas Pathak
Vikas Pathak

Vikas Pathak

More stories from Vikas Pathak
View All

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 5:20 pm

It is festivities all around Ghazipur border connecting Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. In the afternoon sweets are being distributed. Crackers are being burst. Protesters break into an impromptu dance.

However, the people are non-committal on when they would return to their homes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that the government will repeal the three farm laws that sparked protests around the borders of the national capital, as soon as Parliament meets for the winter session, is being met with cautious enthusiasm.

"The decision is a delayed one but a correct one. But it should be clear that we aren't going back home just after hearing this announcement," says Veer Singh, a farmer from western UP. "We will wait for the farm laws to be formally repealed in Parliament."

He adds that there are other demands of farmers, like better and guaranteed minimum support price that the government will have to take up in right earnest.

Amid spontaneous celebrations, one also hears jeers.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

"At least they have now accepted that we are farmers. Earlier it was being said we aren't farmers. We were being mocked as Khalistanis," a protester said aloud.

The tricolour flutters at various places under the flyover at Ghazipur border. There are cut-outs of Mahendra Singh Tikait and Rakesh Tikait. Even Bhagat Singh, wearing a hat, peers down towards the crowds from one of the hoardings.

Activists of the All-India Democratic Women's Association take out a small march, with Subhashini Ali leading the way. She smiles and greets farmers as she passes them. They smile back and fold their hands.

The festive atmosphere does suggest that Modi's announcement has come as a relief for those who have been protesting for one year.

However, it may be too early to predict when the agitation will end. Farmers are waiting for Parliament ro repeal the three laws and will take a call only after that.

They seem to be in no hurry to call off their agitation.

Tags

Vikas Pathak Narendra Modi Rakesh Tikait Bhagat Singh Ghazipur Uttar Pradesh Farmers protest Agri Laws PM Modi Parliament Uttar Pradesh Punjab MSP National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Farm Laws Repealed: A Masterstroke By PM Modi Ahead Of UP, Punjab Polls

Farm Laws Repealed: A Masterstroke By PM Modi Ahead Of UP, Punjab Polls

How 'Langars' Became The Life Force Of Farmers' Protests

How Pash's Poetry Kept Farmers' Protest Spirited

'Loyal To Nation’ Family Strives To Erase 'Militancy Label'

Cruise Drugs Case: Aryan Khan Appears Before NCB To Mark Weekly Presence

J&K: Speculations Soaring On Restoration Of Statehood After Centre Decides To Repeal Farm Laws

Farm Laws Repeal: Jalebis And Celebrations At Ghazipur Border As Farmer Leaders Welcome 'Half Victory'

J&K: Police Returns Bodies Of Businessmen Killed In Hyderpora Encounter, Hundreds Attend Funeral

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

V For Victory

V For Victory

Come Hell Or High Water

Come Hell Or High Water

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Farm Laws: BJP Alienated Farmers, Will Take Long To Heal Wounds, Says SAD Leader Naresh Gujral

Farm Laws: BJP Alienated Farmers, Will Take Long To Heal Wounds, Says SAD Leader Naresh Gujral

Andhra Pradesh: Three People Dead As Flash Flood Hits Kadapa District

Andhra Pradesh: Three People Dead As Flash Flood Hits Kadapa District

Sino-India Diplomats Hold Talk On Peace Along LAC At 23rd Meeting Of WMCC

Sino-India Diplomats Hold Talk On Peace Along LAC At 23rd Meeting Of WMCC

Repealing Contentious Agri Laws Is A Step In Right Direction: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Repealing Contentious Agri Laws Is A Step In Right Direction: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Read More from Outlook

Farm Laws Repealed: A Masterstroke By PM Modi Ahead Of UP, Punjab Polls

Farm Laws Repealed: A Masterstroke By PM Modi Ahead Of UP, Punjab Polls

Harish Manav / Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had put a condition to repeal the agriculture law for the alliance of his new party Punjab Lok Congress with BJP.

How 'Langars' Became The Life Force Of Farmers' Protests

How 'Langars' Became The Life Force Of Farmers' Protests

Lachmi Deb Roy / With the government promising to repeal the farm laws that led to months of protests, here's a look at the different types of langars that were seen at the farmers' protests.

1st T20I: Pakistan Draw First Blood Against Bangladesh

1st T20I: Pakistan Draw First Blood Against Bangladesh

Jayanta Oinam / Pakistan chased down Bangladesh's 127/7 with four balls to spare in the first T20I match. Catch highlights of the BAN vs PAK cricket match here.

Protest Poetry: How Pash's Words Kept The Spirit Of Farmer Agitations Alive

Protest Poetry: How Pash's Words Kept The Spirit Of Farmer Agitations Alive

Suhas Munshi / The stirring poem, titled 'Sab Ton Khatarnaak' (The Most Dangerous), has become the leitmotif of the farmers' protests, which kept the hearts of protestors lit with hope.

Advertisement