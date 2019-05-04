EC's Clean Chit To PM Modi: One Commissioner Dissents On Two Decisions

One of the two election commissioners had given a dissenting view in the decision of the 'full Election Election Commission' to give clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the two speeches made in Maharashtra last month, highly-placed sources aware of the development said Friday.

In the last three days, the commission gave its decision on as many complaints by the Congress against the prime minister, alleging the violation of the model code.

One of the election commissioners, according to the sources, gave a dissenting view in EC's decision to give clean chit to the prime minister on his speech at Wardha on April 1 where he attacked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for contesting from minority-dominated Wayanad seat and his appeal to first-time voters by invoking the Balakot air strikes and the Pulwama martyrs in Latur on April 9.

The 'full Commission' which takes such decisions comprises Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and fellow election commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra.

Since it was not a quasi-judicial decision, the dissent was not recorded. It was a view verbally presented in the meeting, a functionary explained.

The Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991 states that if the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners differ in opinion on any matter, such matter shall be decided according to the opinion of the majority.

The commission transacts its business by holding regular meetings and also by circulation of papers. All election commissioners have equal say in the decision making of the commission.

(PTI)