'Delay Is Not An Option,' Says Congress' Abhishek Singhvi On Choosing Rahul Gandhi's Successor

The CWC is meeting tomorrow and is likely to select a provisional chief to replace Rahul Gandhi, who is firm on his decision to quit.

09 August 2019
'Delay Is Not An Option,' Says Congress' Abhishek Singhvi On Choosing Rahul Gandhi's Successor
'Delay Is Not An Option,' Says Congress' Abhishek Singhvi On Choosing Rahul Gandhi's Successor
Ahead of the crucial Congress Working Committee meeting, party leader Abhishek Singhvi said on Friday that any further delay in the selection of the new chief is not an option.

The CWC is meeting tomorrow and is likely to select a provisional chief to replace Rahul Gandhi, who is firm on his decision to quit.

The CWC may also form a panel of senior members to look for the new chief.

"On Saturday, a consensus builder party President of Congress must be selected. Slightest delay is not an option," Singhvi said on Twitter.

"In lighter vein, I gave analogy of wise men of Vatican locked in a room indefinitely until they got a nomination! Subsequently, it has to be followed by full intra party elections," he added.

A number of partymen have expressed their opinion in public, saying the delay in selecting the new Congress chief is harming the party.

Some Congressmen also made a call for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take over from her brother Rahul Gandhi, who quit as party chief post post the Lok Sabha poll debacle on May 25.

(PTI)

