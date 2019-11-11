Poshan
Congress To Hold Further Talks With NCP On Decision To Support Shiv Sena To Form Maharashtra Govt

Congress To Hold Further Talks With NCP On Decision To Support Shiv Sena To Form Maharashtra Govt

After two crucial meetings, the top leaders of the Congress preferred to have detailed discussions with the NCP on the current political impasse in Maharashtra.

PTI 11 November 2019
File Photo
2019-11-11T20:19:58+0530

The Congress on Monday decided to hold further talks with ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on whether to support the Shiv Sena to form a government in Maharashtra.

"The Congress President has spoken to Sharad Pawarji. The party will have further discussions with the NCP," a statement issued by party general secretary K C Venugopal said.

After two crucial meetings, the top leaders of the party preferred to have detailed discussions with the NCP on the current political impasse in the state.

"The Congress Working Committee met this morning and held a detailed discussion on the situation in Maharashtra after which a consultation was held with Maharashtra Congress leaders," the statement said.

In a telephonic conversation with Sonia Gandhi, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray sought her party's support to form government.

The Sena is the second largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP (105).

Given the stalemate between the two alliance partners, the role of the Congress with its 44 legislators and the Nationalist Congress Party with 54 MLAs is crucial.

PTI Uddhav Thackeray Sharad Pawar Sonia Gandhi Aaditya Thackeray Maharashtra Maharashtra Elections 2019 NCP Assembly Elections 2019 Shiv Sena BJP Congress National
