Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
Capt Amarinder Singh Floats Punjab Lok Congress Party After Resigning From Congress

Singh had announced his intention to launch a party earlier in October following his replacement as Punjab CM by Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi.

Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh | PTI/File Photo

2021-11-02T23:02:32+05:30
Harish Manav
Harish Manav

Harish Manav

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 11:02 pm

Former Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday resigned from the Congress primary membership and sent a seven-page resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi.

In a tweet, Capt Amarinder said, "I have today sent my resignation to Congress President Ms Sonia Gandhi ji, listing my reasons for the resignation. 'Punjab Lok Congress’(PLC) is the name of the new party. The registration is pending approval with the Election Commission of India. The party symbol will be approved later."

Earlier Amarinder Singh had dismissed reports of backchannel talks with the Congress high command as “incorrect”, saying the time for rapprochement was over and his decision to leave the grand old party was final. He reiterated that his party is looking for alliances in Punjab with BJP on certain conditions as well as with Taksali Akali’s Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Ranjit Singh Brahampura Ex-MPs from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Singh had announced his intention to launch a party earlier in October following his replacement as Punjab CM by Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi. 

He has said he was waiting for approval of the name and symbol of his new party by the Election Commission (EC) and would announce it once that is done. Claiming that many Congressmen were keen to join him in his new party, he said his party would fight on all 117 seats.

Harish Manav Captain Amarinder Singh Punjab Congress National
