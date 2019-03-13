﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  BJP Can't Win Single Seat In WB, They Are Trying To Hide Behind Central Forces: Mamata Banerjee

BJP Can't Win Single Seat In WB, They Are Trying To Hide Behind Central Forces: Mamata Banerjee

Mockingly advising the BJP to deploy one para-military personnel behind every voter, she said even then the TMC will emerge victorious in all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 March 2019
BJP Can't Win Single Seat In WB, They Are Trying To Hide Behind Central Forces: Mamata Banerjee
PTI Photo
BJP Can't Win Single Seat In WB, They Are Trying To Hide Behind Central Forces: Mamata Banerjee
outlookindia.com
2019-03-13T19:39:49+0530

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for urging the poll panel to declare West Bengal "super sensitive state", Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged the saffron party was trying to hide behind central forces as it can't win any seat in the state.

The BJP has urged the Election Commission to declare West Bengal "super sensitive state" to enure fair Lok Sabha polls and demanded that central forces be deployed at all polling stations in the state.

"What is the reason behind demanding that all booths be declared sensitive in the state? This is an insult to the people of Bengal. The BJP can't win a single seat in West Bengal. That is why they are trying to hide behind the central forces," Banerjee told reporters.

Mockingly advising the BJP to deploy one para-military personnel behind every voter, she said even then the TMC will emerge victorious in all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"How are they preparing the list of sensitive booths? Since we are fighting (BJP president) Amit Shah and (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, Bengal is being targeted. The Election Commission should act impartially," the Trinamool Congress chief said.

On the BJP's demand that a media observer be appointed for Bengal, Banerjee alleged that it is the saffron party that is trying to control the media at the national level.

"Never ever the TMC has tried to control the media. The media is free and fair in Bengal. The demand for appointing a media observer is actually an insult to the people of the state," she said.

The BJP is spreading fake news in the state and across the country, the chief minister alleged.

The BJP is trying to make inroads into TMC's bastion state (West Bengal) which has 42 Lok Sabha seats. In 2014, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 34 seats, the Congress four, while the BJP and CPI(M) bagged two seats each in the state.

The state assumes importance for the saffron party as it aims to win a sizeable number of seats there.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mamata Banerjee Narendra Modi Kolkata BJP Congress Politics Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Elections Elections National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Ashok Gehlot Claims 15 Surgical Strikes Took Place Under Congress Rule
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters