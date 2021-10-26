Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Aryan Khan Bail: Lawyers Ask Why HC Treating Bollywood Star's Son Differently, Demand Parity

A sessions court in Mumbai had rejected Aryan Khan’s bail plea on Oct 20. His lawyer filed a petition before the Bombay High Court the same day and the court agreed to hear it on Oct 26.

Aryan Khan Bail: Lawyers Ask Why HC Treating Bollywood Star's Son Differently, Demand Parity
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who is in jail in connection to a drugs case is set to appear for his bail hearing on October 26 | PTI

Trending

Aryan Khan Bail: Lawyers Ask Why HC Treating Bollywood Star's Son Differently, Demand Parity
outlookindia.com
2021-10-26T13:38:18+05:30
Jeevan Prakash Sharma
Jeevan Prakash Sharma

Jeevan Prakash Sharma

More stories from Jeevan Prakash Sharma
View All

Published: 26 Oct 2021, Updated: 26 Oct 2021 1:38 pm

A section of lawyers has demanded parity in the urgent hearings of bail applications by their respective clients, questioning the Bombay High Court’s wisdom in giving preferential treatment to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, arrested in an alleged drug bust on a cruise ship in Mumbai.

Aryan Khan’s bail application will be heard by the High Court today. The sessions court in Mumbai had rejected Aryan’s bail plea on October 20. After that, his lawyer filed a petition before the Bombay High Court the same day and the court agreed to hear it on October 26.

Ahead of the hearing, the lawyers have expressed surprise at the preferential treatment to celebrities though their clients’ bail applications have been pending in different matters for several months as the High Court has not given any date to hear them. Rough estimates put the number of pending cases in various courts of India at 3.25 crores.

Related Stories

Out Of Jail, Arnab Goswami Dares Uddhav Thackeray, Says 'Game Has Just Begun'

Aryan Khan Drug Case Live Updates: Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi To Represent Shah Rukh Khan’s Son

“We have no problem with the early hearing of Aryan Khan’s case but why is the High Court treating different cases differently so far as giving dates to hear bail application is concerned,” said Anand S. Jondhale, a Supreme Court advocate who also practices in the Bombay High Court. Jondhale alleged that one of his clients has been in jail for several months and the Bombay High Court is not giving a date to hear the bail application.

“The law in the country doesn’t say that a Bollywood star’s son case will be heard on priority whereas other accused will languish in jail for an indefinite period,” he added.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Another advocate, Douglas Lopez, who practices in Bombay High Court, filed a bail application on October 13, 2021, but the matter hasn’t been listed yet despite repeated requests for an urgent hearing According to him, his client is a government employee in Telangana has been wrongly framed in a case of abduction. He is in jail for about two months and he might lose his job if his case is not heard on priority.

“I am not saying that the court should give me any relief. I want the court to hear my case on merit and pass an order. If it rejects it, at least I can go to the Supreme Court with my plea. My client has no option but to be in jail for a false allegation,” Douglas said. He added, “Why is being an ordinary citizen a crime in this country?” 

Advocate Amrit Pal Singh Khalsa has a similar grievance. His client Akash Ajit Nikam alias Akya has been in jail since September 2015 in an allegedly false murder case.

“In the past six years, the police have been able to file only the charge-sheet. I filed my bail application on May 25, 2021, and I have mentioned my case 15 times before the court. I have demanded to list my clients’ case early but the court hasn’t given any date yet,” Khalsa said.

He added, "Thousands of bail applications have been pending for months and years and courts in the country don't have time to hear them. But if a celebrity's case comes, they postpone common citizens' case and hear it on priority. Forget about common man, it is the court which is making a mockery of laws and rules of the country."

In 2020, when television journalist Arnab Goswami was arrested by Mumbai Police, his swift bail proceedings raised many eyebrows. The Republic TV editor was arrested on November 4 and was remanded in judicial custody the next day, as opposed to the standard 14-day police custody. His bail plea was heard by the Supreme Court on November 11. The court granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

Tags

Jeevan Prakash Sharma Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan Drugs and Narcotics Bail Plea Lawyer Bollywood Bombay High Court National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain MLA's Son Arrested In Rape Case, Was Absconding For 6 Months

Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain MLA's Son Arrested In Rape Case, Was Absconding For 6 Months

NCB Promises 'Action' After NCP Leader Nawab Malik Alleges Extortion In Aryan Khan Drug Case

Why A Delegation Of Odisha Villagers Met Andhra Pradesh Collector Seeking Protection From 'Harassment'

'BJP Acts Like It Owns Investigative Agencies': Shiv Sena On Row Over NCB In Aryan Khan Drug Case

Amit Shah Pays Tribute To CRPF Jawans Martyred In 2019 Pulwama Attack In J&K

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Why A Lawyer Is Seeking FIR Against NCB's Sameer Wankhede For 'Extortion'

On Karwa Chauth, UP Woman Calls Cops On Her Murder-Accused Husband

In Valley, Amit Shah Says No To Talks With Pakistan, Yes To Dialogue With J&K People

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Prelude To The Festival

Prelude To The Festival

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

Advertisement

More from India

On The Back Foot On Kanhaiya, Congress May Skip On Sidhu As Star Campaigner For Himachal Bypolls

On The Back Foot On Kanhaiya, Congress May Skip On Sidhu As Star Campaigner For Himachal Bypolls

Extension Of BSF’s Jurisdiction Interference In Country’s Federal Structure: Mamata Banerjee

Extension Of BSF’s Jurisdiction Interference In Country’s Federal Structure: Mamata Banerjee

With Lalu, TMC Taking Potshots At It, Congress Faces Trouble From Anti-BJP Regional Parties

With Lalu, TMC Taking Potshots At It, Congress Faces Trouble From Anti-BJP Regional Parties

After Tripura, BJP Govt In Goa Denies Permission To TMC Event

After Tripura, BJP Govt In Goa Denies Permission To TMC Event

Read More from Outlook

LIVE | Aryan Khan Bail: Former AG Mukul Rohatgi To Represent Shah Rukh Khan’s Son In Drugs Case

LIVE | Aryan Khan Bail: Former AG Mukul Rohatgi To Represent Shah Rukh Khan’s Son In Drugs Case

Outlook Web Desk / The Mumbai High Court will hear Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail petition in his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Oct 3.

Explainer | Why A Lawyer Is Seeking FIR Against NCB's Wankhede For 'Extortion' In Aryan Khan Drugs Case

Explainer | Why A Lawyer Is Seeking FIR Against NCB's Wankhede For 'Extortion' In Aryan Khan Drugs Case

Outlook Web Desk / On Monday, a lawyer approached the Mumbai police with a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Sameer Wankhede and five others for extortion in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Virat Kohli Was Graceful In Defeat, Says Pakistan's Sana Mir

Virat Kohli Was Graceful In Defeat, Says Pakistan's Sana Mir

Outlook Web Bureau / Former Pakistan women's cricket team captain Sana Mir is floored by Virat Kohli's gesture towards his opponents even after their 10-wicket thrashing in a T20 World Cup clash on Sunday.

Why A Delegation Of Odisha Villagers Met Andhra Pradesh Collector Seeking Protection From 'Harassment'

Why A Delegation Of Odisha Villagers Met Andhra Pradesh Collector Seeking Protection From 'Harassment'

Sandeep Sahu / A delegation of elected representatives from 17 villages in the disputed Kotia area in Odisha's Koraput district has accused the state government of ‘harassment'.

Advertisement