﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Absconding Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorist Arrested By Delhi Police

Absconding Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorist Arrested By Delhi Police

The accused, Basir Ahmad, a resident of north Kashmir's Sopore, was held in Srinagar.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 July 2019
Absconding Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorist Arrested By Delhi Police
Representational Image
PTI FIle Photo
Absconding Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorist Arrested By Delhi Police
outlookindia.com
2019-07-16T15:05:54+0530

A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist, absconding for over four years, has been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, officials said Tuesday.

The accused, Basir Ahmad, a resident of north Kashmir's Sopore, was held in Srinagar. He is an absconding convict in a 2007 case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh, they said.

According to the police, Ahmad is being brought to Delhi to face a trial in the Delhi High Court and his activities over the past four years are also being probed.

Ahmad was initially arrested along with Abdul Gafoor, a hardcore JeM cadre from Sialkot in Pakistan, and others in 2007 following a fierce encounter in Delhi, a senior police officer said.

He went into hiding after a trial court acquitted him in 2013. This decision was later reversed by the Delhi High Court, which convicted him in 2014, the officer added.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi Srinagar Delhi Police Terrorism Jammu and kashmir Jaish-e-Mohammad National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Football Doesn't Matter, Money Does,' Fans Protest AIFF's Plan To Snub I-League Clubs
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters