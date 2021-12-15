Kareena Kapoor Khan Not Allowing Anyone To Enter Her Room After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor, who had revealed that she had tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, according to sources, is getting better and at the same time, she is complying with the authorities as well.

“Kareena has been doing much better than yesterday and is quarantined. She is ensuring that her confinement isn’t breached and no one is allowed to enter her room. She has been cooperating with BMC officials and has provided them with whatever information is required,” a source said.

The source also revealed that Kapoor's mother and father, Babita Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor, have been keeping a close check on her via FaceTime and receiving updates on her situation every hour.

“Kareena will follow all the medical advisory issued to her and get tested again as and when advised,” the source said.

The Mumbai civic body on Tuesday prepared a list of guests present at a party attended by actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has contracted COVID-19, and their immediate contacts for testing all of them, an official said. Khan had attended a party at the residence of filmmaker Karan Johar.

“The personalities have been also asked to remain isolated at home and avoid any exposure to other people until the RT-PCR results are out. We have to seal the building of Kareena Kapoor Khan, which has been a standard practice of the civic body,” Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Additional Commissioner (western suburbs) Suresh Kakani said.

BMC has tested 40 people in filmmaker Karan Johar’s building including the filmmaker and his mother Hiroo Johar. Apart from them, 10 of Karan Johar’s staff members took the RT-PCR test conducted in the building by BMC as well. Moreover, KJO’s house was properly sanitized.

The city civic body on Monday said Khan and actor Amrita Arora had tested positive for the coronavirus and those who came in contact with them were traced and their tests conducted. Kareena Kapoor Khan too took to Instagram on Monday, where she had revealed testing positive for Covid-19.

“I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon,” she wrote.

As per report, BMC sources revealed that Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan was the first to contract the virus. Seema Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Maheep Kapoor were among others who attended a get-together at Karan Johar’s house on December 8. Maheep Kapoor, wife of Sanjay Kapoor, also tested positive for COVID later.

(Inputs From Agencies)