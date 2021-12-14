Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Kareena Kapoor's Spokesperson Refuses BMC's Allegations About Flouting Covid-19 Norms: Says She Was At Intimate Dinner

Kareena Kapoor's representative stated that she caught the virus over an 'intimate dinner' with a few friends, rather than a large party. The spokesman stated that labeling her as 'irresponsible' would be inaccurate.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor. | Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan

outlookindia.com
2021-12-14T16:31:48+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 4:31 pm

Kareena Kapoor and her closest friend Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday. In a statement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that ' ‘both of them had violated Covid norms and attended several parties’.

Kapoor's representative stated that she caught the virus over an 'intimate dinner' with a few friends, rather than a large party. The spokesman stated that labeling her as 'irresponsible' would be inaccurate.

Speaking to India Today, Kapoor's spokesperson said, “Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. In fact, she has been issuing orders and diktats to have masks and sanitisers on her film sets or during ad shoots. She and Amrita Arora contracted Covid-19 at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn’t a big dinner, just a few people close to Bebo (Kareena Kapoor). There was one person in the group who seemed unwell and was coughing. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk.”

Kapoor quarantined herself immediately after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and is taking every precaution, her spokesperson said, adding, “It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and has let her guards down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also takes utmost care in safeguarding her family.”

Kapoor revealed her Covid-19 diagnosis on Monday, saying she wanted to get back on her feet soon. Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.”

