Kareena Kapoor Is In Home Quarantine Confirms Father Randhir Kapoor; Says She Is Better Now

Yesterday, Kareena Kapoor Khan tested positive for COVID-19. Randhir Kapoor, her father, stated that she had a test on Sunday after feeling unwell.

Speaking to ETimes, the veteran actor shared, “Kareena had mild fever and body ache on Sunday and hence she underwent the test. But she is absolutely fine now. Doctors are taking good care of her.” When asked about her kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, he added, “She is currently in home quarantine so I told her to send the kids to my place, but she said that Taimur and Jeh can stay with her. She is fit and fine so it will be okay.”

Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor's close friend, has also tested positive for COVID-19. Kapoor and Arora had broken Covid norms by attending numerous parties. BMC has also ordered that everybody who has been into contact with the two actors undergo RT-PCR testing.

The couple was recently seen at a party held by Rhea Kapoor, which was also attended by Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena's manager, and Masaba Gupta. Following this, Bebo attended a reunion party at Karan Johar's home. Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Arjun Kapoor were among those who attended. Everyone had assembled to celebrate the 20th anniversary of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.'

Kareena Kapoor's next film will be 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' in which she will co-star with Aamir Khan. This film is an official adaptation of the Oscar-winning drama 'The Forrest Gump,' starring Tom Hanks. Aside from that, Kapoor has launched her first production venture alongside Ekta Kapoor and Hansal Mehta. Details of this project are yet under wraps.