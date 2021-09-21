Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Catherine Zeta Jones Will Soon Start Shooting For ‘Addams Family’ Spin Off ‘Wednesday’ In Romania

Oscar award-winning actress Catherine Zeta Jones will be playing the role of Wednesday Addams' mother Morticia Addams in the spin-off series directed by Tim Burton

Catherine Zeta Jones Will Soon Start Shooting For ‘Addams Family’ Spin Off ‘Wednesday’ In Romania
Hollywood actor Catherine Zeta Jones is excited to play the role of Wednesday Addams' mother Morticia Addams in Tim Burton's ‘Addams Family’ spin-off series ‘Wednesday’. | Source: Instagram

Trending

Catherine Zeta Jones Will Soon Start Shooting For ‘Addams Family’ Spin Off ‘Wednesday’ In Romania
outlookindia.com
2021-09-21T10:24:32+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 10:24 am

Hollywood star Catherine Zeta Jones is excited to play the role of Wednesday Addams' mother Morticia Addams in Tim Burton's ‘Addams Family’ spin-off series ‘Wednesday’.

She also revealed that she will soon start shooting for acclaimed filmmaker in Romania

"I'm just about to start shooting in Romania. I'm so excited to be working with the great Tim Burton, and the makeup and costume designer who I've worked with before, and with Luis Guzman, playing Gomez, who I worked with on "Traffic". It's going to be a really great camaraderie. I'm really looking forward to it," Zeta-Jones told Entertainment Tonight at the recently concluded 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

In the Netflix live-action series, which marks Burton's TV directing debut, Zeta-Jones will be essaying the role of Jenna Ortega’s character’s mother.

Catherine Zeta Jones said she is excited about playing the iconic character and collaborating with the ‘Beetlejuice’ director as well as actor Luis Guzman, who will appear as Addams Family patriarch Gomez.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

‘Smallville’ creators Al Gough and Miles Millar have penned ‘Wednesday’.

The show will follow Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability. She is also trying to foil a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents -- Gomez and Morticia -- 25 years ago as she navigates new, complex relationships.

(With Inputs From PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Catherine Zeta Jones Los Angeles Romania Hollywood Netflix Over the Top (OTT) Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: 10 Bollywood Dialogues that only Kareena Kapoor Khan Could Have Pulled off

Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: 10 Bollywood Dialogues that only Kareena Kapoor Khan Could Have Pulled off

Watch: BTS Deliver Speech And Then Perform 'Permission To Dance' At The 76th UN General Assembly

‘Ankhon Dekhi’ Actress Taranjit Kaur Reunites With Sanjay Mishra After Seven Years In ‘Hasal’

Supreme Court Puts Stay On Order Asking Yash Raj Films To Pay Compensation For Excluding 'Jabra Fan' From The Film

Armaan Malik ‘Honoured And Touched’ After Winning Best Playback Singer At SIIMA for ‘Butta Bomma’

Book Extract: Kerala Professor Whose Hand Was Cut Off By Religious Fanatics Recounts His Harrowing Tale

'I Don’t Hate My Attackers Like I Don’t Hate The Axe They Used To Chop My Hand': TJ Joseph

Ankita Lokhande: With OTT, The Demand Has Increased For Better Acting, Better Characters, And Better Content

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

More from Art & Entertainment

Honey Singh Assures He Won’t Sell UAE Villa Registered On Wife Shalini Talwar’s Name

Honey Singh Assures He Won’t Sell UAE Villa Registered On Wife Shalini Talwar’s Name

Raj Kundra Granted Bail In Alleged Pornography Case For A Surety Of Rs 50000

Raj Kundra Granted Bail In Alleged Pornography Case For A Surety Of Rs 50000

Payal Ghosh Escapes 'Acid Attack' By Masked Men; Says Is In Trauma

Payal Ghosh Escapes 'Acid Attack' By Masked Men; Says Is In Trauma

Aamir Khan: I Watched The Trailer Of Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Love Story’ And Fell In Love With It

Aamir Khan: I Watched The Trailer Of Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Love Story’ And Fell In Love With It

Read More from Outlook

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

S.K. Singh / Experts believe the swindlers have taken control of the entire system and they are doing so without any fear. They suspect one can get 99.5% only if one gets the question paper in advance.

Infiltration Bid By Heavily Armed Militant Group In J&K's Uri, Army Operation On

Infiltration Bid By Heavily Armed Militant Group In J&K's Uri, Army Operation On

Naseer A Ganai / The authorities have suspended internet and mobile phone services in the Uri sector. 'I assure you that we are alert and our troops on the ground are alert as well,' said an Army officer.

'It's A Wake-Up-Call For RCB', Says Virat Kohli After KKR Loss

'It's A Wake-Up-Call For RCB', Says Virat Kohli After KKR Loss

PTI / The result put KKR in fifth spot while RCB remain static at third.

Centre Gives Go Ahead To Assam CM To Hold Talks With Ulfa (I) Chief

Centre Gives Go Ahead To Assam CM To Hold Talks With Ulfa (I) Chief

Outlook Correspondent / Himanta Biswa Sarma had invited Barua to hold talks with the government and give peace a chance soon after becoming chief minister in May.

Advertisement