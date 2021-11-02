Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Bryan Adams, Jon Bon Jovi And Other Celebs Who Tested Positive For Covid-19 Recently

Popular musicians Bryan Adams and Jon Bon Jovi have tested positive for the novel coronavirus following which the duo pulled out from two separate events.

Bryan Adams, Jon Bon Jovi And Other Celebs Who Tested Positive For Covid-19 Recently
Following their test results, Bryan Adams and Jon Bon Jovi have pulled out from two separate events. | Source: Instagram/@bryanadams,@bonjovi

Trending

Bryan Adams, Jon Bon Jovi And Other Celebs Who Tested Positive For Covid-19 Recently
outlookindia.com
2021-11-02T12:47:17+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 12:47 pm

Popular international pop rock musicians Bryan Adams and Jon Bon Jovi have tested positive for Covid-19. Following their test results, the two musicians have pulled out from two separate events.

According to reports, while Adams was scheduled to appear at Tina Turner's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Jovi's scheduled concert called ‘Runaway With JBJ, was scrapped after an awaiting crowd was informed of the ‘It's My Life’ singer's results.

The show was scheduled for October 29 to 31 and included an acoustic storyteller performance with Jovi, a Q&A session and photo-op, in addition to a Halloween costume welcome party. A representative for Jovi stated that the musician is fully vaccinated and doing well.

Meanwhile, a representative for Adams said that the singer is fully vaccinated and showed no symptoms, but a last minute positive COVID-19 test rendered him unable to attend the event. Adams was supposed to perform a medley of songs including ‘It's Only Love’, which is a duet between Adams and Turner from his 1984 album, 'Reckless'.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bryan Adams (@bryanadams)

Country star Keith Urban filled in for Adams at the ceremony to perform with R&B recording artist, H.E.R. in a recreating the Turner/Adams song.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

He isn't the first celebrity to have contracted COVID-19 in recent days. Singer Ed Sheeran and reality television star Khloe Kardashian have also individually revealed that they are COVID-19 positive and taking every necessary precaution to stay isolated.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Khloe's 3-year-old daughter True as well has contracted the virus this time. Both Sheeran and Kardashian have also urged their fans to stay protected amid the pandemic.

Closer to home actor Urmila Mantodkar, took to Twitter recently and revealed she has tested positive for coronavirus. Pooja Bedi also tested positive for Covid-19, she had revealed recently.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Bryan Adams Urmila Matondkar Ed Sheeran Khloe Kardashian Los Angeles Mumbai COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India Coronavirus Celebrity Cases Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aryan Khan’s Lawyer Amit Desai On Drugs-On-Cruise Case: Issue Will Calm Down And Cool Off

Aryan Khan’s Lawyer Amit Desai On Drugs-On-Cruise Case: Issue Will Calm Down And Cool Off

He Was Always A Determined Person, Recalls Shah Rukh Khan's Delhi Childhood Friend

'Was Torn, Confused And Figuring Myself Out': Anusha Dandekar On Cheating In Her Relationship

Justin and Hailey Bieber On Their Married Life So Far: We Want A Young Family

Mohit Chauhan Will Not Recreate Kishore Kumar Tracks; Calls It 'Blasphemy'

Happy Birthday SRK, King Of Romance: 'Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga'

Telugu Show 'Gundamma Katha' To Cross 1000 Episodes

Mahesh Manjrekar Feels Salman Khan Is Lonely And Needs Someone To Come Back Home To

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Inside Pics From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 48th Birthday Bash

Inside Pics From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 48th Birthday Bash

Five Times When Shah Rukh Khan Broke The Image Of A Romantic Lover Boy

Five Times When Shah Rukh Khan Broke The Image Of A Romantic Lover Boy

For Pranav Misshra, Horse Riding Is Not Just For Leisure

For Pranav Misshra, Horse Riding Is Not Just For Leisure

Aayush Sharma On Fighting With Salman Khan In 'Antim': I Got Palpitations

Aayush Sharma On Fighting With Salman Khan In 'Antim': I Got Palpitations

Read More from Outlook

Bypolls Results: TMC Vote Share In Bengal Climbs To 77%, BJP Comfortably Ahead In Assam

Bypolls Results: TMC Vote Share In Bengal Climbs To 77%, BJP Comfortably Ahead In Assam

Outlook Web Desk / Bypolls Results: Counting of votes are underway for bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly constituencies across the country.

Bengal Assembly Bypolls: TMC Leads In All 4, Including 2 Held By BJP

Bengal Assembly Bypolls: TMC Leads In All 4, Including 2 Held By BJP

Outlook Correspondent / Bengal Assembly Bypolls: While the TMC’s victories in Gosaba and Khardah were expected, their massive leads in Gosaba and Dinhata were far from anyone’s expectations.

KKR Wish 'One And Only' Shah Rukh Khan A Happy Birthday

KKR Wish 'One And Only' Shah Rukh Khan A Happy Birthday

Outlook Web Bureau / Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 on Tuesday.

J&K Govt Sets Up State Investigation Agency To Probe Militancy Cases

J&K Govt Sets Up State Investigation Agency To Probe Militancy Cases

Naseer A Ganai / The order says the J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) will be the Nodal Agency for coordinating with the NIA and other Central Agencies.

Advertisement