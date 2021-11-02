Bryan Adams, Jon Bon Jovi And Other Celebs Who Tested Positive For Covid-19 Recently

Popular international pop rock musicians Bryan Adams and Jon Bon Jovi have tested positive for Covid-19. Following their test results, the two musicians have pulled out from two separate events.

According to reports, while Adams was scheduled to appear at Tina Turner's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Jovi's scheduled concert called ‘Runaway With JBJ, was scrapped after an awaiting crowd was informed of the ‘It's My Life’ singer's results.

The show was scheduled for October 29 to 31 and included an acoustic storyteller performance with Jovi, a Q&A session and photo-op, in addition to a Halloween costume welcome party. A representative for Jovi stated that the musician is fully vaccinated and doing well.

Meanwhile, a representative for Adams said that the singer is fully vaccinated and showed no symptoms, but a last minute positive COVID-19 test rendered him unable to attend the event. Adams was supposed to perform a medley of songs including ‘It's Only Love’, which is a duet between Adams and Turner from his 1984 album, 'Reckless'.

Country star Keith Urban filled in for Adams at the ceremony to perform with R&B recording artist, H.E.R. in a recreating the Turner/Adams song.

He isn't the first celebrity to have contracted COVID-19 in recent days. Singer Ed Sheeran and reality television star Khloe Kardashian have also individually revealed that they are COVID-19 positive and taking every necessary precaution to stay isolated.

Khloe's 3-year-old daughter True as well has contracted the virus this time. Both Sheeran and Kardashian have also urged their fans to stay protected amid the pandemic.

Closer to home actor Urmila Mantodkar, took to Twitter recently and revealed she has tested positive for coronavirus. Pooja Bedi also tested positive for Covid-19, she had revealed recently.