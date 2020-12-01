December 01, 2020
Corona
'Black Mirror' Creator Charlie Brooker To Create 2020 Mockumentary For Netflix Starring Hugh Grant

Grant will reportedly play a 'repellent historian with a wig in the series.

PTI 01 December 2020
Hugh Grant
File photo
2020-12-01T16:14:47+05:30

"Black Mirror" creator Charlie Brooker is set to reunite with Netflix for a mockumentary about 2020, a year defined by the coronavirus pandemic.

The new show will feature Hugh Grant, who spilled the beans in an interview with New York magazine to discuss the finale of the acclaimed HBO series "The Undoing", also starring Nicole Kidman.

According to Deadline, Netflix is keeping details under wraps, but the British actor said he is playing a "repellent" historian with a wig in the series.

Brooker, a former Guardian columnist, returned to the BBC with a special coronavirus-centric episode in his famous Annual Wipe series, a darkly comic look back at the news events and cultural moments of the year, in May.

The fifth season of "Black Mirror", a dystopian sci-fi show which presents a bleak outlook of human dependence on technology, premiered on Netflix in June 2019. It starred the likes of Miley Cyrus, Andrew Scott and Anthony Mackie.

