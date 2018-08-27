'Don't Wipe Out Nehru's Legacy': Manmohan Singh Writes To PM Modi

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the historic Teen Murti complex, dedicated to the memory of Jawaharlal Nehru, should be left undisturbed.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Singh stated that Jawaharlal Nehru belongs “not just to the Congress” but to the “entire nation”, and thus, nobody should disturb the Teen Murti complex.

“There was absolutely no attempt made to change the nature and character of the NMML and the Teen Murti complex in any way. But sadly, that seems to be part of the agenda of the Government of India now," Singh wrote to the PM.

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) had recently hit the headlines after the grand old party opposed government’s idea of setting up a museum for all prime ministers in the Teen Murti Bhavan complex.

Pointing out that “no amount of revisionism” can “obliterate” Nehru’s role and his contributions, the former PM quoted Vajpayee’s speech in Parliament when Nehru passed away.



“As Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji himself said in his moving speech to Parliament when Panditji passed away: ‘Such a resident may never grace Teen Murti again. That vibrant personality, that attitude of taking even the opposition along, that refined gentlemanliness, that greatness we may not again see in the near future. In spite of a difference of opinion we have nothing but respect for his great ideals, his integrity, his love for the country and his indomitable courage’,” he said.

Singh’s letter comes after NMML director Shakti Sinha had announced in July this year that a museum for all former prime ministers of the country will be built in the Teen Murti Bhavan complex housing the Jawaharlal Nehru memorial. Congress immediately had protested the move and alleged that the Centre was making an attempt to “obliterate” Nehru’s legacy.