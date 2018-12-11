﻿
Democracy Has Won. Thank You India, You Have Chosen Love Over Hate: Cong On State Polls Results

The Congress appeared set to wrest Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the BJP, which was trailing marginally in Madhya Pradesh in a cliffhanger.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 December 2018
PTI Photo (File)
2018-12-11T19:23:52+0530

"Democracy has won!" the Congress on Tuesday hailed its good showing in assembly polls in three Hindi heartland states and thanked people for choosing "love over hate".

"Thank you India, you have chosen love over hate, peace over violence & truth over lies. This victory is yours," read a tweet on the party's official Twitter handle, with the hashtag 'CongressWinsBIG'.

The Congress appeared set to wrest Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the BJP, which was trailing marginally in Madhya Pradesh in a cliffhanger.

In a shock result, a resurgent Congress ended Chief Minister Raman Singh's uninterrupted 15-year rule in Chhattisgarh and was on course to regain power in Rajasthan, where the BJP won all the 25 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Speaking to media, Congress leader Manish Tewari said, "Moving forward into 2019, the results in the state polls will give him the 'moral hue' to be able to negotiate an all-pervasive alliance in order to see the back of the BJP".

(For latest news & live updates on Assembly election results in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram, visit https://www.outlookindia.com/)

PTI

or just type initial letters