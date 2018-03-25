The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
25 March 2018 Last Updated at 4:30 pm National News Analysis

BJP Office Attack: 3 TPDK Members Detained Under Goondas Act

Outlook Web Bureau
BJP Office Attack: 3 TPDK Members Detained Under Goondas Act
File Photo
BJP Office Attack: 3 TPDK Members Detained Under Goondas Act
outlookindia.com
2018-03-25T16:35:00+0530

Three Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam (TPDK) activists, who have been arrested in connection with the petrol bomb attack on BJP office here recently, were detained under Goondas Act today, police said.

Gopal alias Balan, Gautham and Jeeva were arrested a fortnight ago for hurling a petrol bomb at the BJP office on March 7 and lodged in the Central jail here.

Coimbatore Police Commissioner, K Periaiah ordered their detention under Goondas Act, they said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Accordingly, the orders were served on the accused in the prison, they added.

Meanwhile, a search is on to nab those who had hurled a petrol bomb at the house of BJP District President, C R Nandakumar in the city on March 21.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Coimbatore BJP Politics TDP National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'I Might Write A Book On My Bollywood Journey', Says Katrina Kaif
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters