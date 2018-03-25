BJP Office Attack: 3 TPDK Members Detained Under Goondas Act

Three Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam (TPDK) activists, who have been arrested in connection with the petrol bomb attack on BJP office here recently, were detained under Goondas Act today, police said.

Gopal alias Balan, Gautham and Jeeva were arrested a fortnight ago for hurling a petrol bomb at the BJP office on March 7 and lodged in the Central jail here.

Coimbatore Police Commissioner, K Periaiah ordered their detention under Goondas Act, they said.

Accordingly, the orders were served on the accused in the prison, they added.

Meanwhile, a search is on to nab those who had hurled a petrol bomb at the house of BJP District President, C R Nandakumar in the city on March 21.

PTI