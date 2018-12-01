﻿
Bihar Court Sentences 20 To Jail For Beating And Parading Dalit Woman Naked

Outlook Web Bureau 01 December 2018
Representative Image (File)
outlookindia.com
2018-12-01T12:48:48+0530

A Bihar court on Friday awarded jail terms ranging from two to seven years to 20 people for parading a woman naked here on suspicion of being involved in the killing a 19-year-old man in August.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ramesh Chandra Dwivedi awarded seven years imprisonment to five of the 20 accused while the remaining 15 were sentenced to two years in prison.

All had been convicted on November 28.

The incident took place in Bihiya locality on August 20 in a red light area close to a railway track where the body of Vimalesh Sah, a resident of Damodarpur village, was found a day after he had gone missing.

The mob, suspecting that the residents of the red light area were involved in the killing, indulged in large-scale arson and beat up the Dalit woman before tearing off her clothes and parading her naked on the streets.

The five who have been awarded seven-year terms have also been slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 each and the rest would have to pay a fine of Rs 2,000 each.

All the 20 convicts have been held guilty under the SC/ST Act.

Meanwhile, hailing the speedy trial, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar took potshots at the opposition and tweeted "it is a fresh example of the high benchmark of rule of law set by the NDA government. All the guilty have been punished within 100 days. But those beating their chests on law and order remain oblivious to the long arms of law".

PTI

Post a Comment


