Alia Bhatt Flaunts Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's Photography Skills

Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently took to Instagram to share a series of her pictures clicked by her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and actor Ranbir Kapoor began dating after they started working together in their upcoming film 'Brahmastra', | Instagram/@aliaabhatt

2022-01-08T18:02:37+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 6:02 pm

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Friday shared a bunch of new pictures from her recent trip to Africa for the new year's eve. The portraits were taken by her boyfriend and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, whom Bhatt referred to as her ‘boyfriend’ in her post's caption.

She wrote, “Casually flexing my boyfriend’s photography skills,” adding a camera emoticon, as well as a hang loose emoji, which Kapoor makes nearly every time he poses for paparazzi photos.

Bhatt's post carried four beautiful portraits, all taken at the magic hour. One of the photos doubled up as her new Instagram profile picture. A different picture, seemingly taken around the same time, was shared by Bhatt  in an earlier post, which also included a picture of Kapoor, and of the savannah.

Bhatt and Kapoor began dating after they started working together in their upcoming film 'Brahmastra', an upcoming fantasy drama with mythological overtones that will finally be released after several delays this year. 

Director Ayan Mukerji said at a recent event for the film that he was displeased about Bhatt and Kapoor making their relationship public before his film could be released. “I didn’t want the whole world to see them for these four years. I didn’t want anyone to see them till my film had not come out. So, lots of things haven’t happened in their lives because every time they went out together, I would be sitting at the back saying ‘you all are ruining my film. Please don’t go anywhere.’ It feels good now that we can share them,” he said.

To this, the producer of the film, Karan Johar said that ‘you can’t curb love that long’. 'Brahmastra' is slated for a September 9 release.

