Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Was The Reason Behind Creation Of SRK's 'Duplicate' Reveals Father Mahesh Bhatt

The actual purpose for producing the film twenty years later was revealed to the public in an old interview in which the filmmaker openly states that he made it in the hopes of impressing a teenage Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt Was The Reason Behind Creation Of SRK's 'Duplicate' Reveals Father Mahesh Bhatt
Alia Bhatt with father Mahesh Bhatt. | Instagram

Trending

Alia Bhatt Was The Reason Behind Creation Of SRK's 'Duplicate' Reveals Father Mahesh Bhatt
outlookindia.com
2022-01-03T13:01:42+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 1:01 pm

Mahesh Bhatt is a prominent and well-known director known for his harsh realism and hard-hitting movies. In the 1990s, 'Sadak,' 'Sir,' and 'Criminal' were all highly regarded films. During this successful run in the serious cinema genre, the filmmaker chose to go a different route and direct the masala comic picture 'Duplicate.' In the early days of his career, Shah Rukh Khan was overjoyed with his dual part in 'Duplicate.'

During one of his early interviews, while filming the Mahesh Bhatt-directed picture, the actor publicly admitted that in order to do justice to a part like that, one needs at least 5-10 years of acting experience. SRK even admitted that a double role came to him faster than he expected and that he accepted it sooner than he should have.

The actual purpose for producing the film twenty years later was revealed to the public in an old interview in which the filmmaker openly states that he made it in the hopes of impressing a teenage Alia Bhatt.

According to a report by News18, during an interview, Mahesh Bhatt stated, “It’s a film that I am looking forward to show my children,” suggesting that his earlier movies were too violent or dark for children. The director remarked that he wished to impress Alia Bhatt, who was only four years old at the time. “Children normally don’t get impressed by their parents. The chances are that I might just impress my four-year-old girl Alia by Duplicate,” he said.

Despite his attempts, his 1998 film 'Duplicate,' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sonali Bendre, failed to leave a lasting mark at the box office.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Almost twenty years later, Shah Rukh Khan, who made his debut in 1992, has reigned supreme as Bollywood's Baadshah. Despite a few box office flops, SRK remains one of the world's most adored and admired performers.

Destiny, on the other hand, has its own game to play. Alia Bhatt was four years old when SRK featured in 'Duplicate.' They had no clue that they would work together in Dear Zindagi in 2016 a few years later.

Furthermore, the film was produced by Karan Johar's father, Yash Johar, and when it was labelled a flop, SRK decreased his compensation. Although the film was delayed for two years, witnessing the star in a dual part was well worth the wait, and the film is still highly-received by SRK's fan base.

And Alia Bhatt, who has been dubbed the best young actress of her generation, has been in a number of highly acclaimed films, including 'Highway,' 'Raazi,' 'Udta Punjab,' and others, with future projects including 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' 'Brahmastra,' 'RRR,' and 'Jee Le Zara.'

Alia Bhatt recently posted a series of photos from her vacation with Ranbir Kapoor. They will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Bhramastra.' On New Year's Eve, Alia Bhatt shared photos from her vacation with Ranbir Kapoor.

Take a look here:

The first image shows Alia Bhatt beaming at the camera, while the second shows Ranbir Kapoor enjoying a drink from a silver glass. The other photographs are of animals such as lions and giraffes, and the last one is of a sunset. The pair appears to be on vacation somewhere on the African continent.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Alia Bhatt Mahesh Bhatt Shah Rukh Khan Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Entertainment Movies Bollywood news Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

SS Rajamouli Kept Flies In Fridge While Making 'Makkhi' To Study Them Reveals Jr NTR

SS Rajamouli Kept Flies In Fridge While Making 'Makkhi' To Study Them Reveals Jr NTR

Priyanka Chopra Shares Pics From Her New Year Celebration With Nick Jonas

Dilnaaz Iraani Was Thrilled To Play A Netflix Executive In 'Decoupled'

Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin' To Be Back With Season 6; Makers Share First Glimpse Of The Show

What Convinced Soha Ali Khan To Say ‘Yes’ To ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’? Script, Shooting Location and Naseer Sab!

Twitterati Unhappy After Daniel Craig Receives British Honour For Playing Fictional Spy James Bond

Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Ring In New Year's Together : See Pictures

Lara Dutta Recalls Being Nervous About Addressing Naseeruddin Shah As ‘Buddha,' 'Pagal’ In 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

John Abraham And Wife Priya Runchal Test Positive For Covid-19

John Abraham And Wife Priya Runchal Test Positive For Covid-19

Shalini Kapoor: Cooking Helps Me Express My Love For My People

Shalini Kapoor: Cooking Helps Me Express My Love For My People

Amrapali Gupta Feels It's Time For Her To Stop Procrastinating

Amrapali Gupta Feels It's Time For Her To Stop Procrastinating

Kanye West Enjoys Dinner Night With Julia Fox

Kanye West Enjoys Dinner Night With Julia Fox

Read More from Outlook

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Umar Khalid / You remain hopeful some judge will see through the absurdity of the charges. You also caution yourself about the perils of nurturing such hopes, writes Umar Khalid after spending 15 months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.

India’s Unemployment Rate Hits Four-Month High Of 7.9% In December: Report

India’s Unemployment Rate Hits Four-Month High Of 7.9% In December: Report

Outlook Business Team / The unemployment rate rose from 7.0 per cent in November to 7.9 per cent in December, highest since 8.3 per cent in August.

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Kohli Sits Out; India Bat First

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Kohli Sits Out; India Bat First

Jayanta Oinam / After their historic win in Centurion, India lead the three-match Test series 1-0. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Seema Guha / India’s hope of inviting Central Asian leaders as guests for Republic Day, 2022 may be hit by another wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement