06 August 2017 Last Updated at 9:54 pm Arts & Entertainment

'Perfectionist' Aamir Khan, Wife Kiran Rao Down With Swine Flu

At the event, Aamir, 52, said he found out that he has swine flu after blood tests and now won't be attending any events for at least a week.
Outlook Web Bureau
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao have contracted swine flu, and both of them are being treated at their residence here, sources said.

The 52-year-old actor and Kiran were scheduled to attend an event of their NGO Paani Foundation today in Pune.

"Today, during the video conferencing of Paani foundation he confirmed that he has got it (swine flu). He is getting treated at home," sources close to the actor told PTI.

At the event, Aamir, 52, said he found out that he has swine flu after blood tests and now won't be attending any events for at least a week.

"As a result of the infection they (Aamir and Kiran) were not able to be present for the most important day of Paani Foundation, the annual prize distribution," the source added.

Instead of Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan attended the event.

(PTI)

