Er. Tumke Bagra was born on March 1, 1955, in Lipu Bagra, West Siang district. He did his graduation in Civil Engineering and served as a Technocrat and Bureaucrat in various capacities under the State government and presently a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Arunachal Pradesh. He is a member of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elected from Aalo West Constituency in West Siang district. He became Deputy Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on 23 March 2016 but once again in March 2016, Bagra was elected as Deputy Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. It marked the special occasion of Deputy Speaker went to a political party other than the ruling party. The then Chief Minister Kalikho Pul and Speaker Lowang expressed hope that he would maintain the dignity of the House by giving equal opportunity to both treasury and opposition benches to actively participate in the business of the House. Since there was only one nomination filed in favour of Tumke Bagra which was proposed by his party member Tage Taki and seconded by Tamar Murtem, the BJP MLA was declared elected to the post of Deputy Speaker by Assembly Speaker Wangki Lowang during the second day’s proceedings of four-day Budget session.On 23 May 2019, Tumke Bagra was elected for the second term & presently holding the Cabinet Ministry (Industry, Trade & Commerce and Skill Development) under the Pema Kandu government.