Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes Fifth Rajasthan Royals Bowler To Take A Hat-Trick In IPL - Full List

Yuzvendra Chahal on Monday became the fifth Rajasthan Royals bowler to take a hat-trick in the Indian Premier League when his 5/40 swept floored Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium. Rajasthan Royals won the game by seven runs.

Scorecard | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule | News

Chasing a mammoth 218, KKR were very much into the game until the 17th over. Chahal, who had conceded 38 runs in his first three overs taking just a wicket, began by removing Venkatesh Iyer in the very first delivery in the over.

He then had opposition skipper Shreyas Iyer for a 51-ball 85 before castling Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins in his next two balls to become the 21st bowler in the history of the IPL to take a hat-trick. This was also Chahal’s first-ever hat-trick in his career.

Before Chahal; Ajit Chandila, Pravin Tambe, Shane Watson and Shreyas Gopal have taken a hat-trick in Rajasthan Royals colours. Chandila was the first RR bowler to achieve the feat when his hat-trick floored now-defunct Pune Warriors India in 2012.

Two seasons later, Tambe and Watson (currently Delhi Capitals assistant coach) etched their names in history books to take hat-tricks for Rajasthan Royals. While Tambe did it against KKR, Watson was lucky enough to do the feat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR won the title in 2014.

Shreyas Gopal took the hat-trick against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019. Laxmipathy Balaji was the first to take an IPL hat-trick. Makhaya Ntini and Amit Mishra also took hat-tricks in the same season.

The next season, which was held in South Africa, also saw three hat-tricks being taken with Yuvraj Singh claiming two of them. Rohit Sharma was the other lucky bowler. 2017 was another year when the tournament saw three hat-tricks being recorded.

Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye and Jaydev Unadkat took hat-tricks in 2017. The years 2013, 2014 and 2019 saw two hat-tricks each. Before Chahal, RCB’s Harshal Patel was the last bowler to take a hat-trick in IPL in 2021. Like RR, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) have five IPL hat-tricks to their name.

List of Hat-tricks In Indian Premier League

Player-Figures-Opposition-Year

Lakshmipathy Balaji (CSK)-5/24-Kings XI Punjab-2008

Amit Mishra (DD)-5/17-Deccan Chargers-2008

Makhaya Ntini (CSK)-4/21-Kolkata Knight Riders-2008

Yuvraj Singh (KXIP)-3/22-Royal Challengers Bangalore-2009

Rohit Sharma (DEC)-4/6-Mumbai Indians-2009

Yuvraj Singh (KXIP)-3/13-Deccan Chargers-2009

Praveen Kumar (RCB)-3/18-Rajasthan Royals-2010

Amit Mishra (DEC)-4/9-Kings XI Punjab-2011

Ajit Chandila (RR)-4/13-Pune Warriors India-2012

Sunil Narine (KKR)-3/33-Kings XI Punjab-2013

Amit Mishra (SRH)-4/19-Pune Warriors India-2013

Pravin Tambe (RR)-3/26-Kolkata Knight Riders-2014

Shane Watson (RR)-3/13-Sunrisers Hyderabad-2014

Axar Patel (KXIP)-4/21-Gujarat Lions-2016

Samuel Badree (RCB)-4/9-Mumbai Indians-2017

Andrew Tye (KXIP)-5/17-Rising Pune Supergiant-2017

Jaydev Unadkat (RPS)-5/30-Sunrisers Hyderabad-2017

Sam Curran (KXIP)-4/11-Delhi Capitals-2019

Shreyas Gopal (RR)-3/12-Royal Challengers Bangalore-2019

Harshal Patel (RCB)-4/17-Mumbai Indians-2021

Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)-5/40-Kolkata Knight Riders-2022

Note: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have now been renamed as Punjab Kings, Delhi Daredevils (DD) have now been renamed as Delhi Capitals.