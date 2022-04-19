Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes Fifth Rajasthan Royals Bowler To Take A Hat-Trick In IPL - Full List

Yuzvendra Chahal on Monday became the fifth Rajasthan Royals bowler to take a hat-trick in the Indian Premier League when his 5/40 swept floored Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium. Rajasthan Royals won the game by seven runs.
Chasing a mammoth 218, KKR were very much into the game until the 17th over. Chahal, who had conceded 38 runs in his first three overs taking just a wicket, began by removing Venkatesh Iyer in the very first delivery in the over.
He then had opposition skipper Shreyas Iyer for a 51-ball 85 before castling Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins in his next two balls to become the 21st bowler in the history of the IPL to take a hat-trick. This was also Chahal’s first-ever hat-trick in his career.
Before Chahal; Ajit Chandila, Pravin Tambe, Shane Watson and Shreyas Gopal have taken a hat-trick in Rajasthan Royals colours. Chandila was the first RR bowler to achieve the feat when his hat-trick floored now-defunct Pune Warriors India in 2012.
Two seasons later, Tambe and Watson (currently Delhi Capitals assistant coach) etched their names in history books to take hat-tricks for Rajasthan Royals. While Tambe did it against KKR, Watson was lucky enough to do the feat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR won the title in 2014.
Shreyas Gopal took the hat-trick against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019. Laxmipathy Balaji was the first to take an IPL hat-trick. Makhaya Ntini and Amit Mishra also took hat-tricks in the same season.
The next season, which was held in South Africa, also saw three hat-tricks being taken with Yuvraj Singh claiming two of them. Rohit Sharma was the other lucky bowler. 2017 was another year when the tournament saw three hat-tricks being recorded.
Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye and Jaydev Unadkat took hat-tricks in 2017. The years 2013, 2014 and 2019 saw two hat-tricks each. Before Chahal, RCB’s Harshal Patel was the last bowler to take a hat-trick in IPL in 2021. Like RR, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) have five IPL hat-tricks to their name.
List of Hat-tricks In Indian Premier League
Player-Figures-Opposition-Year
Lakshmipathy Balaji (CSK)-5/24-Kings XI Punjab-2008
Amit Mishra (DD)-5/17-Deccan Chargers-2008
Makhaya Ntini (CSK)-4/21-Kolkata Knight Riders-2008
Yuvraj Singh (KXIP)-3/22-Royal Challengers Bangalore-2009
Rohit Sharma (DEC)-4/6-Mumbai Indians-2009
Yuvraj Singh (KXIP)-3/13-Deccan Chargers-2009
Praveen Kumar (RCB)-3/18-Rajasthan Royals-2010
Amit Mishra (DEC)-4/9-Kings XI Punjab-2011
Ajit Chandila (RR)-4/13-Pune Warriors India-2012
Sunil Narine (KKR)-3/33-Kings XI Punjab-2013
Amit Mishra (SRH)-4/19-Pune Warriors India-2013
Pravin Tambe (RR)-3/26-Kolkata Knight Riders-2014
Shane Watson (RR)-3/13-Sunrisers Hyderabad-2014
Axar Patel (KXIP)-4/21-Gujarat Lions-2016
Samuel Badree (RCB)-4/9-Mumbai Indians-2017
Andrew Tye (KXIP)-5/17-Rising Pune Supergiant-2017
Jaydev Unadkat (RPS)-5/30-Sunrisers Hyderabad-2017
Sam Curran (KXIP)-4/11-Delhi Capitals-2019
Shreyas Gopal (RR)-3/12-Royal Challengers Bangalore-2019
Harshal Patel (RCB)-4/17-Mumbai Indians-2021
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)-5/40-Kolkata Knight Riders-2022
Note: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have now been renamed as Punjab Kings, Delhi Daredevils (DD) have now been renamed as Delhi Capitals.