The WWE NXT Vengeance Day is scheduled to be held on February 4, Sunday. The day will mark the 12th Vengeance event and the fourth Vengeance Day event under NXT featuring NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov battling Trick Williams, and a lot more attacks, defends and punches. (More Sports News)
WWE NXT Vengeance Day: Preview, Live Streaming And More
Tennessee is hosting the live streaming of the pay-per-view NXT Vengeance day for the first time. Read below to know the streaming, schedule, venue and other details
For the first time in history, an NXT live streaming is happening in Tennessee. The weekend is going to be special and tough for Lyra Valkyria as she is going to defend herself against Women’s Number One Contender Battle Royal, Roxanne Perez.
It will also witness Oba Femi in action in the NXT North American Championship for the first time against the Superstar Dragon Lee.
Vengeance Day is an American pay-per-view professional event presented by WWE. The first NXT Vengeance Day occurred on December 9, 2001, and continued until 2011, when it was discontinued for a decade. However, WWE revived the event in 2021.
Notable matches from last year's Vengeance Day included Wes Lee defending against Dijak, Fallon Henley and Kiana James defending against Carter and Chance, and Carmelo Hayes defending against Apollo Crews, among others.
When and Where is the NXT Vengeance Day happening?
The 12th NXT Vengeance event will be held on February 4, at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Where to watch the NXT Vengeance Day?
The event will be available to stream live at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network of your region.