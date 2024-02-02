Sports

Asian Weightlifting Championships 2024: Preview, Live Streaming

The 2024 Asian Weightlifting Championships is one of the qualifying events for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games. Here are the streaming, schedule, and all other details about the event

February 2, 2024

(File Photo) : Mirabai Chanu in action during the Asian Weightlifting Championship.
Less than six months remain until the biggest sporting event of the year- the Paris Olympic Games takes place. February holds special significance for weightlifters, with the launch of three Olympic qualifying events, including the commencement of the Asian Weightlifting Championships this week. (More Sports News)

The 2024 Asian Weightlifting Championships is starting from February 3 -10 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. More than 230 weightlifters from 34 countries will take part including the World, Asian and Olympic champions. The event will witness the greats of the game in action like Akbar Djuraev, Ruslan Nurudinov, Lo Ying-Yuan and many more.

February brings three more weightlifting championships - the African Weightlifting Championships which begins on February 2, Friday in Ismailia, Egypt, the European Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria from February 12–20, and the 2024 Pan American Championships in Caracas, Venezuela from February 22–29. All of them, are a gateway to the Paris Games, assembling thousands of lifters from all across the world.

The Asian Weightlifting Championships includes various divisions, ranging from junior to senior levels, and features different weight categories such as Women's 49kg, Men's 55kg, Women's 59kg, Men's 61kg, and more. The ultimate and most challenging categories are Women's +87 kg and Men’s +109kg.

2024 Asian Weightlifting Championships Live Streaming

When and Where is the 2024 Asian Weightlifting Championships Happening?

The 2024 Asian Weightlifting Championship is starting on February 3 Saturday and concluding on February 10 at the Yunusabad Sports Complex in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Where to watch the 2024 Asian Weightlifting Championship?

Official information regarding the Asian weightlifting championship telecast is lacking. However, it might be available to stream on the Sony Sports Channels and the Weightlifting House YouTube Channel

