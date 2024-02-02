Less than six months remain until the biggest sporting event of the year- the Paris Olympic Games takes place. February holds special significance for weightlifters, with the launch of three Olympic qualifying events, including the commencement of the Asian Weightlifting Championships this week. (More Sports News)

The 2024 Asian Weightlifting Championships is starting from February 3 -10 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. More than 230 weightlifters from 34 countries will take part including the World, Asian and Olympic champions. The event will witness the greats of the game in action like Akbar Djuraev, Ruslan Nurudinov, Lo Ying-Yuan and many more.