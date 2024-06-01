Today's Sports News LIVE: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media

Dinesh Karthik Officially Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media Post On His Birthday
French Open: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa
Both the No.2 seed, Aryna Sabalenka, and the No.4 seed, Elena Rybakina, staged comebacks from early break deficits to advance to the second week of Roland Garros (French Open) for the second time each. Sabalenka rallied from 5-3 down in the first set to secure a 7-5, 6-1 victory against Paula Badosa in 77 minutes. Similarly, Rybakina overcame a challenge, defeating the No.25 seed, Elise Mertens, with a score of 6-4, 6-2 in just 67 minutes.
Interesting Formula 1 Trivia Alert!
FIH Pro League: India Beat Germany 3-0
Taiwan Open (Javelin Throw): India's DP Manu Wins Gold
India's DP Manu clinched the gold medal in men's javelin throw event at the Taiwan Open 2024 with a throw of 81.58m in Taipei on Saturday.
The Asian Athletics Championship silver medallist registered his best throw in his last attempt. Taiwan Open is is a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze-level meet and awards crucial ranking points. (PTI)
Bumrah's Mantra When Guiding Young Fast Bowlers
Talking to ICC's official website for the T20 World Cup, the Indian fast bowling spearhead revealed that he never tries to "over-teach" the younger lot and steps in to help only when asked, to avoid burdening them with information.
"You don't try to over-teach. That is something that I have learned," Bumrah told the ICC's official website for the T20 World Cup.
T20 World Cup 2024: Five Batters To Look Out For
T20 World Cup 2024: Five Bowlers To Look Out For
Gautam Gambhir To Coach India?
The former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes that the mastermind behind Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL success Gautam Gambhir would be a "good coach" for the national cricket team, only if he applies for the job.
"...has he applied? I really don't know because first he has to apply and then only he will get the job...I think (May) 27th was the last date of application," Ganguly said in his recent media interaction.
"Obviously, BCCI has the right to extend it (the deadline) as well. If he applies and if he wants it, and I say if he applies and if he wants it, he will be a very good candidate," he said.
T20 WC Warm-Ups Updates: Sri Lanka Beat Ireland
Dasun Shanaka produced a solid all-round performance, including bowling figures of 4/23, as former champions Sri Lanka overcame some jittery moments to down Ireland by 41 runs in their T20 World Cup warm-up game in Lauderhill.
Put in to bat at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground here on Friday, Sri Lanka saw their batting misfire in the initial phases of the game.
They lost half of their side for 82 runs in 11 overs before managing to post a respectable 163/8. (PTI)
Norway Chess: Vaishali To Take On Tingjie Lei
In sole lead with a comfortable advantage of 2.5 points, Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali will take on Tingjie Lei of China in the fifth round of the Norway chess tournament in Stavanger.
Having amassed 8.5 points from the first four rounds, Vaishali is ahead of women's world champion Wenjun Ju of China and Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine in the USD 1,61,000 prize money tournament. (PTI)
Singapore Open: Treesa-Gayatri's Dream Run Ends
The dream run of the of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand came to screeching halt in the semifinal of the women's doubles of the Singapore Open 2024 on Saturday as the duo went down against the world No 4 Japanese pair of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida.
The Indian pair started well to lose a close first game but totally faltered in the second game to bow out from the competition.
The final scoreline read 23-21, 21-11 in the favour of the Japanese duo.
Singapore Open Live: Treesa-Gayatri Trails In SF
England Cricketer Chris Woakes Thanks Fans!
England Batter Brydon Carse Banned For Betting
England pacer Brydon Carse is suffering from a 16-month ban, of which a 13 months passed. He was charged with placing 303 bets on various cricket matches for more than two years. He will now be eligible to play from August 28, 2024.
Carse will be suspended from playing in any cricket between 28 May 2024 and 28 August 2024. Provided Carse does not commit any further offences contrary to the anti-corruption rules over the next two years. he will not face any further penalties. There was no evidence to suggest any wider integrity concerns from Carse's actions," said the cricket regulators.
How FIFA Support Players During Pregnancy?
Soccer's international governing body is implementing new measures designed to further support the well-being of players and coaches during pregnancy and after the birth of their children.
The FIFA protocols give both players and coaches a minimum of 14 weeks of paid maternity leave, and a minimum of eight weeks paid leave for those who adopt a child younger than 2. There is also a minimum eight weeks paid for women who are non-biological parents of newborns. (AP)
French Open 2024: N Sriram Balaji Gets Maiden Win
The two men's doubles pairings involving an Indian each had contrasting results on Friday at the French Open 2024 with N Sriram Balaji earning his maiden win at the Roland Garros and Yuki Bhambri's tournament coming to an end in the opening round.
Balaji, who is the frontrunner to join Rohan Bopanna in the Indian men's doubles team for Paris Olympics, combined well with Mexicao's Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Martinez for a 6-3 6-4 victory over American Reese Stalder and Dutch Sem Verbeek.
But, How Is Cricket Similar To Baseball?
As the spotlights on sports shift toward the Americas for the ICC T20 World Cup, the Americans who have grown up playing, and watching baseball, soccer, rugby, and never encountered cricket, wonder what exactly cricket is. Given the similar elements like a bat-like stick, a ball, a batter, someone who balls, and the fielders to prevent the ball from reaching the boundary or beyond, is the ICC's marque event, nothing but a different version of MLB? Let's find out
Saudi Kings Cup: Al Hilal Seal The Title!
The Al Hilal FC won the Saudi Kings Cup title to complete the domestic double with a 5-4 on penalties victory against Al Nassr, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo in tears on the ground.
Today's Sports News LIVE June 1, 2024
June 2024 begins with bumper sporting action from all around the world. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 begins tonight and the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 action culminates with Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund taking on each other in the final. In badminton, the Treesa-Gayatri pair will play their maiden semifinal in Singapore Open. Cricket action will also have India play their sole warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup against Bangladesh. Follow all the live scores and updates from sports around the world here