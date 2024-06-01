Today's Sports News LIVE: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media

June 2024 begins with bumper sporting action from all around the world. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 begins tonight and the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 action culminates with Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund taking on each other in the final. In badminton, the Treesa-Gayatri pair will play their maiden semifinal in Singapore Open. Cricket action will also have India play their sole warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup against Bangladesh. Follow all the live scores and updates from sports around the world here