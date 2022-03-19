Saturday, Mar 19, 2022
New Zealand Vs England, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue - Full Details

New Zealand women are at the fifth spot in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 table. Watch New Zealand Vs England live.

Check out match and live streaming details of New Zealand women vs England women. Twitter/@WHITE_FERNS

Updated: 19 Mar 2022 4:35 pm

New Zealand women and England women face each other in a must-win game at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 on Sunday. It will be the 19th match of the ongoing tournament and will be taking place at the Eden Park, Auckland. (More Cricket News)

The White Ferns need to win the game on Sunday in order to strengthen their chances of a semi-final spot and stay ahead of India in the race. They have 4 points in their kitty and stand equal to that of India’s in the table. However, a comparatively weak NRR sees them stay at the fifth spot despite the Women in Blue losing to Australia in their most recent game.

On the other hand, England started their World Cup campaign on a disappointing note by losing three matches at the start. Their only win of the tournament so far has come against India.

Head-To-Head

Both the sides have played 28 ODI matches against each other. England women dominate the head-to-head battle with 22 wins to their name. New Zealand have won the rest 6 matches.

When is New Zealand vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

The New Zealand vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match is on March 20, 2022 (Sunday).

At what time New Zealand vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts?

The New Zealand vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts at 3:30 AM IST.

Where is New Zealand vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match being played?

New Zealand vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be played at Eden Park, Auckland.

Which channel in India will live telecast New Zealand vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

New Zealand vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in India.

How to watch live streaming of New Zealand vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of New Zealand vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be done via Disney+Hotstar.

