Max Verstappen continues to demonstrate his dominance over the Formula One sport this year with the formidable RB20 crafted by the Red Bull's brilliant engineers under the guidance of Adrian Newey who is now set for a farewell after this year. The three time F1 world champion has won 4 of the 5 races held so far, the sole exception occurred when Ferrari's Carlos Sainz emerged victorious at the Australian Grand Prix, just after his appendix surgery.