Motorsport

Miami Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: Race Timings, Preview, When, Where To Watch And All Details

After hitting the roads of the Shanghai International circuit, the caravan of 20 drivers have marched to into the heat of Miami for the sixth race of the 2024 Formula One season. Here's the race timings, preview, streaming options and all that you need to know

A glimpse from the 2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix. Photo: X | F1miami
China and the entire world witnessed the spectacular showdown by Red Bull's hero Max Verstappen and McLaren's ace Lando Norris securing P1 and P2 respectively at the Shanghai International Circuit two weeks ago, now it is the time for yet another thrilling chapter of Formula One 2024 at the Miami Grand Prix 2024 scheduled for the weekend of May 5, Sunday. (Preview | More Motorsport News)

Max Verstappen continues to demonstrate his dominance over the Formula One sport this year with the formidable RB20 crafted by the Red Bull's brilliant engineers under the guidance of Adrian Newey who is now set for a farewell after this year. The three time F1 world champion has won 4 of the 5 races held so far, the sole exception occurred when Ferrari's Carlos Sainz emerged victorious at the Australian Grand Prix, just after his appendix surgery.

F1 Chinese Grand Prix: Lando Norris Takes 'Driver Of The Day' Honours

BY Uzma Fatima

Last race weekend showcased was filled with gripping moments as the Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc secured fourth place followed by Sainz on fifth. In a thrilling showdown the veteran Fernando Alonso engaged in a fierce battle with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, ultimately claiming seventh position. Hamilton's impressive climb to ninth place from the back of the grid was praised by all.

This year marks the third edition of the Miami Grand Prix which is one of the three F1 races held in the USA. Max Verstappen is the winner of both the races at the.

Miami Grand Prix: Red Bull Driver Max Verstappen Stays Mum On Adrian Newey's Potential Exit

BY Associated Press

Friday, May 3:

Free Practise: 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. ET

Sprint Qualifying: 4:30 - 5:14 p.m. ET

May 4, Saturday:

Sprint Race : 12:00 - 1 PM ET

Race Qualifying: 4 - 5 p.m. ET

May 5, Sunday:

Grand Prix: 4 p.m. ET

Where to watch the 2024 Miami Grand Prix?

In India, the 2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix will be available to stream on the FanCode app and F1 TV Pro.

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of F1 races in India.

Several TV channels will telecast the 2024 F1 races across the globe. Some of the well-known channels are Sky Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports, DAZN, Canal+, and beIN Sports. Few of the sports channels are likely to telecast the practice races as well.

F1TV Pro will require a subscription for the service, which will deliver the fans an in-depth viewing experience, onboard cameras for each driver with a live timing screen, and a track map as well.

