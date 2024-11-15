Sports

Magnus Carlsen Takes Sole Lead On Day 2 Of Tata Steel Chess India Rapid Tournament - In Pics

Magnus Carlsen showed his magic on Thursday to secure victories against S L Narayanan, Wesley So and Arjun Erigaisi to claim sole lead in the ongoing Tata Steel Chess India Rapid Tournament in Kolkata on Thursday. The World No 1 now leads Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov by .5 points in the open section. R. Praggnanandhaa with 3 points remains India's top player in the open section. Russia's Aleksandra Goryachkina is leading the women's category.

Tata Steel Rapid Chess 2024 Day 2_ Magnus Carlsen vs Arjun Erigaisi
Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, Day 2: Magnus Carlsen of Norway plays against Indian Grand Master Arjun Erigaisi | Photo: AP/Swapan Mahapatra

Five time world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway plays against Indian Grand Master Arjun Erigaisi during 2nd day of Tata Steel Rapid Chess 2024, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Tata Steel Rapid Chess 2024 Day 2_ R Praggnanandhaa vs Vincent Keymer
Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, Day 2: R Praggnanandhaa plays against German GM Vincent Keymer | Photo: AP/Swapan Mahapatra
Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa plays against German GM Vincent Keymer on the Day 2 of the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, in Kolkata.

Tata Steel Rapid Chess 2024 Day 2 photo gallery
Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, Day 2: Grand Masters of different countries at play | Photo: AP/Swapan Mahapatra
Grand Masters of different countries at play during 2nd day of Tata Steel Rapid Chess 2024, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Tata Steel Rapid Chess 2024 Day 2_ Vidit Gujrathi vs Nodirbek Abdusattarov
Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, Day 2: Vidit Gujrathi (L) plays against Uzbek GM Nodirbek Abdusattarov | Photo: AP/Swapan Mahapatra
Indian GM Vidit Gujrathi (L) plays against Uzbek GM Nodirbek Abdusattarov on the Day 2 of the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, in Kolkata.

Tata Steel Rapid Chess 2024 Day 2_ Magnus Carlsen vs Wesley So
Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, Day 2: Magnus Carlsen (R) of Norway plays against USA GM Wesley So | Photo: AP/Swapan Mahapatra
Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen (R) of Norway plays against USA GM Wesley So on the Day 2 of the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, in Kolkata.

Tata Steel Rapid Chess 2024 Day 2_ Nodirbek Abdusattarov vs Vidit Gujrathi
Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, Day 2: Nodirbek Abdusattarov plays against Indian GM Vidit Gujrathi | Photo: AP/Swapan Mahapatra
Uzbek GM Nodirbek Abdusattarov plays against Indian GM Vidit Gujrathi on the Day 2 of the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, in Kolkata.

Tata Steel Rapid Chess 2024 Day 2_ Vantika Agarwal vs Aleksandra Goryachkina
Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, Day 2: Vantika Agarwal (L) plays against Russian GM Aleksandra Goryachkina | Photo: AP/Swapan Mahapatra
Indian IM Vantika Agarwal (L) plays against Russian GM Aleksandra Goryachkina on the Day 2 of the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, in Kolkata.

Tata Steel Rapid Chess 2024 Day 2_ Magnus Carlsen vs SL Narayanan
Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, Day 2: Magnus Carlsen from Norway plays against Indian Grandmaster SL Narayanan | Photo: AP/Swapan Mahapatra
FIve-time world chess champion Magnus Carlsen from Norway plays against Indian Grandmaster SL Narayanan on the Day 2 of the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, in Kolkata.

