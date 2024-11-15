Sports

Magnus Carlsen Takes Sole Lead On Day 2 Of Tata Steel Chess India Rapid Tournament - In Pics

Magnus Carlsen showed his magic on Thursday to secure victories against S L Narayanan, Wesley So and Arjun Erigaisi to claim sole lead in the ongoing Tata Steel Chess India Rapid Tournament in Kolkata on Thursday. The World No 1 now leads Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov by .5 points in the open section. R. Praggnanandhaa with 3 points remains India's top player in the open section. Russia's Aleksandra Goryachkina is leading the women's category.