Magnus Carlsen Takes Sole Lead On Day 2 Of Tata Steel Chess India Rapid Tournament - In Pics

Five time world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway plays against Indian Grand Master Arjun Erigaisi during 2nd day of Tata Steel Rapid Chess 2024, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa plays against German GM Vincent Keymer on the Day 2 of the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, in Kolkata.
Grand Masters of different countries at play during 2nd day of Tata Steel Rapid Chess 2024, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Indian GM Vidit Gujrathi (L) plays against Uzbek GM Nodirbek Abdusattarov on the Day 2 of the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, in Kolkata.
Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen (R) of Norway plays against USA GM Wesley So on the Day 2 of the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, in Kolkata.
Indian IM Vantika Agarwal (L) plays against Russian GM Aleksandra Goryachkina on the Day 2 of the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, in Kolkata.
FIve-time world chess champion Magnus Carlsen from Norway plays against Indian Grandmaster SL Narayanan on the Day 2 of the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, in Kolkata.