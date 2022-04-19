Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

IPL 2022, RR Vs KKR: Yuzvendra Chahal Says ‘I Had To take Wickets To Change The Result’

Yuzvendra Chahal returned figures of 5/40 on Monday as Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs at Brabourne Stadium.

IPL 2022, RR Vs KKR: Yuzvendra Chahal Says ‘I Had To take Wickets To Change The Result’
Yuzvendra Chahal was named the Player of the Match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. Twitter/@IPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Apr 2022 1:11 am

Rajasthan Royals produced a turnaround to edge past Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs in an IPL 2022 game between the sides at Brabourne Stadium on Monday night.

Match Blog | ScorecardIPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Kolkata Knight Riders needed 40 runs off the final four overs against Rajasthan Royals with a set batter Shreyas Iyer batting on 85. This is when Yuzvendra Chahal showed his magic. He claimed four wickets in one over including a hat-trick and turned the game in favour of RR. He gave just two runs in the over.

Related stories

IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal Steals The Show With Memeable Celebration After Taking Hat-trick - WATCH

RR Vs KKR: Jos Buttler Hits Second Century In IPL 2022, Virat Kohli's Record In Danger

IPL 2022, RR Vs KKR: Yuzvendra Chahal's Hat-trick Helps Rajasthan Royals Inch Kolkata Knight Riders

Chahal’s spell eventually turned out to be the difference between the sides as KKR got bundled out for 210, 7 runs short of RR’s total.

“I had to take wickets in this match to change the result,” said Man of the Match Yuzvendra Chahal after RR’s win over KKR.

“I worked on my bowling. I spoke to the coaches and the skipper. I was thinking of a googly but then I didn't want to take a chance. Would have been a happy with a dot ball as well on my hat-trick ball. My googly was coming out well and sent it down to Venkatesh Iyer,” he added.

It was Jos Buttler’s 103 off 61 that had powered RR to 217/5 – the highest total of IPL 2022. Sanju Samson’s 38 off 19 had also helped the team’s cause. In return, KKR lost Sunil Narine on a run-out on the very first ball of the innings. But then, Shreyas Iyer (85 off 51) and Aaron Finch (58 off 28) stitched 107 runs for the second wicket to put KKR in a dominating position. They were well in the game till the end of the 16th over but Chahal’s spell pushed them on the back foot and eventually won the game for RR.

Tags

Sports IPL Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders Jos Buttler Yuzvendra Chahal Shreyas Iyer
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read