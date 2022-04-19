IPL 2022, RR Vs KKR: Yuzvendra Chahal Says ‘I Had To take Wickets To Change The Result’

Rajasthan Royals produced a turnaround to edge past Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs in an IPL 2022 game between the sides at Brabourne Stadium on Monday night.

Kolkata Knight Riders needed 40 runs off the final four overs against Rajasthan Royals with a set batter Shreyas Iyer batting on 85. This is when Yuzvendra Chahal showed his magic. He claimed four wickets in one over including a hat-trick and turned the game in favour of RR. He gave just two runs in the over.

Chahal’s spell eventually turned out to be the difference between the sides as KKR got bundled out for 210, 7 runs short of RR’s total.

“I had to take wickets in this match to change the result,” said Man of the Match Yuzvendra Chahal after RR’s win over KKR.

“I worked on my bowling. I spoke to the coaches and the skipper. I was thinking of a googly but then I didn't want to take a chance. Would have been a happy with a dot ball as well on my hat-trick ball. My googly was coming out well and sent it down to Venkatesh Iyer,” he added.

It was Jos Buttler’s 103 off 61 that had powered RR to 217/5 – the highest total of IPL 2022. Sanju Samson’s 38 off 19 had also helped the team’s cause. In return, KKR lost Sunil Narine on a run-out on the very first ball of the innings. But then, Shreyas Iyer (85 off 51) and Aaron Finch (58 off 28) stitched 107 runs for the second wicket to put KKR in a dominating position. They were well in the game till the end of the 16th over but Chahal’s spell pushed them on the back foot and eventually won the game for RR.