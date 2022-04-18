IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal Steals The Show With Memeable Celebration After Taking Hat-trick - WATCH

Yuzvendra Chahal on Monday became the first bowler to take a hat-trick in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The Rajasthan Royals spinner claimed four wickets in his final over, including three off the last three balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 30 of the season at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Chahal, 31, first dismissed Venkatesh Iyer (6 off 7, stumped by Sanju Samson) off the first ball, then trapped Shreyas Iyer (85 off 51). The leg-spinner then had Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins caught for golden ducks by Riyan Parag and Samson respectively to complete the hat-trick in the 17th over.

He thus became the fifth Rajasthan Royals bowler, after Ajit Chandila, Pravin Tambe, Shane Watson and Shreyas Gopal, to claim a hat-trick in IPL. Overall, he is the 21st player to achieve the feat.

He conceded a single and wide, in what will go down as one of the finest overs in IPL history. On the Brabourne belter, Chahal conceded 40 runs for five wickets.

He then celebrated the moment with a memeable leap and slide routine, followed by a jolly pose. Watch it here:

He was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore, and subsequently picked up by the inaugural IPL champions in the IPL mega auction 2022 for INR 6.5 crore. His base price was INR 2 crore.

Earlier in the match, Jos Buttler hit his second century of IPL to help Rajasthan Royals post a massive total of 217/5. But Kolkata Knight Riders almost pulled off a stunning chase. The two-time champions were dismissed for 210 runs as Rajasthan Royals won by seven runs.

Chahal (17 wickets) and Buttler (375) have retained their respective Orange and Purple caps for leading wicket-taker and scorer.