Monday, Oct 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Emotional Hardik Pandya Dedicates India’s Win At MCG Over Pakistan To Late Father

Coming into bat when India were 31/4 while chasing 160, Hardik Pandya struck a crucial 37-ball 40 and forged 113 runs with Virat Kohli for the fifth wicket against Pakistan at MCG.

India's Hardik Pandya celebrates after taking a Pakistan wicket at the MCG on Sunday.
India's Hardik Pandya celebrates after taking a Pakistan wicket at the MCG on Sunday. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 10:00 am

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday turned emotional, recalling how his late father moved cities to fulfil a young boy's cricketing dreams.

Scorecard | Ball-By-Ball Commentary | Cricket News

If Virat Kohli (82 not out) stole the limelight with his incredible knock in India's four-wicket win over Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener, star all-rounder Hardik (40) was the perfect ally as the team recovered from a woeful start to emerge victorious.

“I was only thinking about my dad. I have not cried about my dad. I love my son, but I don't know if I'll be able to do for him what my dad did for me. He moved cities for a six-and-a-half-year old boy's dreams without knowing I'd get to where I am today. So, this is for him,” said Hardik.

“I will be grateful forever. If he hadn't given me a chance, I won't be standing here. He made a big sacrifice, he shifted to a different city for his kids. We were six at that time, and he shifted an entire city and his entire business. It was a big thing,” a teary-eyed Hardik added.

Kohli conjured up a memorable unbeaten 82-run knock to anchor a chase of 160 which became tricky after India were left in tatters at 31 for 4. While Hardik, the most important cog in India's T20 wheel, struck 40 off 37 balls in a partnership of 113 for the fifth wicket.

While the all-rounder was not at his aggressive best, Hardik, who also picked up three wickets with the ball in a fine spell earlier in the day, did play an important role in helping Kohli to play his natural game at the other end.  

Related stories

Sporting Fraternity Hails Virat Kohli’s Epic Knock In India’s Win Over Pakistan At ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Masterpiece In Melbourne: Virat Kohli's Historic Knock At ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Proves 'King' Is Back

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Stars As Team India Beat Pakistan By 4 Wickets - In Pics

Tags

Sports T20 Worldcup Cricket ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India National Cricket Team Pakistan National Cricket Team Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya Krunal Pandya

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read