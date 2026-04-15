Liverpool 0-2 PSG, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: Ousmane Dembele's Double Blow Knocks Out The Reds

Liverpool lost to PSG by 2-0 in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, making it 4-0 over two matches and crashing them out of the tournament. After a 0-2 loss in Paris, Arne Slot's team was expected to show a strong comeback in front of their home fans. Liverpool showed the energy that even created tense moments for PSG, but Ousmane Dembele's brace sealed the result of the match. The hosts did get a penalty, but the decision was overturned after a VAR. It was the closest Liverpool came to scoring a goal in the match.

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Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool
PSG players celebrate after the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Champions League: Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain
PSG's Ousmane Dembele, right, celebrates after scoring during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo heads the ball wide during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain
PSG's goalkeeper Matvey Safonov and Marquinhos react after a save during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool
PSG's head coach Luis Enrique, center, reacts during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool's Mohamed Salahr eacts during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool
PSG fans wave a flag during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, center, goes down for a penalty which was later overturned after a VAR review during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Champions League Soccer Match: Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool
PSG's Ousmane Dembele scores his side's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Champions League Soccer Match: Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain
PSG's Lucas Hernandez, left, and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah battle for the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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