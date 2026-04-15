Liverpool 0-2 PSG, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: Ousmane Dembele's Double Blow Knocks Out The Reds
Liverpool lost to PSG by 2-0 in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, making it 4-0 over two matches and crashing them out of the tournament. After a 0-2 loss in Paris, Arne Slot's team was expected to show a strong comeback in front of their home fans. Liverpool showed the energy that even created tense moments for PSG, but Ousmane Dembele's brace sealed the result of the match. The hosts did get a penalty, but the decision was overturned after a VAR. It was the closest Liverpool came to scoring a goal in the match.
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