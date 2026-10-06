Premier League Launches Premier League Park In New Delhi, First Fan Destination Of Its Kind In India

Premier League Park has opened in Chattarpur, New Delhi, as the League’s first destination of its kind in India
The venue is designed for NCR fans to watch football, play, socialise and take part in year-round engagement
The site includes two seven-a-side pitches, an events and social zone, and pickleball and padel courts
The Premier League has opened Premier League Park in Chattarpur, New Delhi, calling it the first destination of its kind in India. The venue is meant to bring the football community closer to the League, giving NCR fans a place to watch, play football, socialise and experience the game together.
The League stated the site will host fan-engagement activity throughout the year, including football tournaments and screenings. It is intended to act as a hub for fans and players in NCR and gives the Premier League a physical base for regular outreach in one of its biggest overseas markets.
The launch also reaches beyond matchday viewing. It adds an on-ground fan space in India as the League builds its local presence and its links with broadcasters, supporters and football stakeholders.
Park Features
Premier League Park includes two seven-a-side pitches and a dedicated events and social zone. GoalTech Innovation India Pvt. Ltd. develops and operates the venue through the Claygrounds brand.
Alongside football, the site has pickleball and padel courts plus Premier League partner activations. The mix expands the space into sport, entertainment and leisure.
The Premier League stated those facilities turn the site into a destination for both new and existing fans. The idea is to create more ways to connect with the League and with football over the year.
India Commitment
Premier League India Managing Director Hrishikesh Shende said, “India's Premier League fans are among the most passionate anywhere, and that community keeps growing each season. PL Park brings the League closer to them with a dedicated place to celebrate, experience and share their passion for the Premier League.”
The opening underlines the League's long-term commitment to India and adds to almost two decades of football investment in the country. It comes after the Premier League's Mumbai office opened in April 2025.
That office established a permanent presence in India and deepened contact with fans, broadcast partner JioStar and football stakeholders. Premier League Park now gives supporters a dedicated place to experience Premier League football year-round.
League And Operator
The Premier League states the competition produces some of the game's most compelling and competitive football. It also states the League and its clubs use the competition's popularity and influence to inspire fans, communities and partners in the UK and around the world. The League states it brings people together from all backgrounds and is a competition for everyone, everywhere.
The competition reaches 1.2 billion homes in 189 countries. That scale helps explain why India remains a key market for fan engagement efforts such as Premier League Park.
GoalTech Innovation India Pvt. Ltd. runs ClayGrounds, billed as India's largest sports facility brand, and is based in Delhi. ClayGrounds operates more than 35 multi-sport venues across India through a technology-led booking platform. Beyond its venues, ClayGrounds also builds sports infrastructure, football academies and event IPs, with the stated aim of building India's sports ecosystem from the ground up.